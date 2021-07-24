 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on drug charge in Bluff City
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested on drug charge in Bluff City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bluff City Drug Cash Seizure.jpg

Tabetha Marie Frye of Bluff City was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and driving under the influence, according to a Bluff City Police Department news release. The arresting officer found syringes on Frye's lap and 8 grams of crystal meth, various pills and $4,053 in cash in her purse and car, the release states.

 Contributed | Bluff City Police Department
Frye, Tabetha M. - Mugshot.jpg

Tabetha Marie Frye

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Thursday on a drug charge in Bluff City.

Tabetha Marie Frye of Bluff City was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and driving under the influence, according to the Bluff City Police Department. An officer found Frye at a gas station after someone called 911 to report an unresponsive woman, according to a news release from the department.

Police said Frye had syringes on her lap and appeared to be under the influence. The officer found 8 grams of crystal meth, various pills and $4,053 in cash in her purse and car, the release states.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts