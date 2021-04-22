Woman arrested on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A woman accused of firing a shot outside of her residence in Sullivan County has been arrested.

Erica Wilson, 37, of Bristol, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a man, identified as Wilson’s ex-boyfriend, had gone to her home Tuesday on Sand Bar Road to retrieve his vehicle. He asked his ex-wife to go to the home to give him the vehicle’s key, and he told her to not pull into the driveway because of previous threats his ex-girlfriend made, the SCSO said in a news release.

The man’s ex-wife and another man then arrived at the home with the key. He said he saw Wilson walking within 100 feet of the pair and pointing a gun at them, the release states.

Wilson then fired one shot and went back inside her home, the release states. No one was injured.

After interviewing witnesses, the SCSO arrested Wilson and took her to the county jail. She made bail Wednesday and was released.