 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment charges
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Erica Christene Wilson

Erica Christene Wilson, 37 

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A woman accused of firing a shot outside of her residence in Sullivan County has been arrested.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Erica Wilson, 37, of Bristol, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a man, identified as Wilson’s ex-boyfriend, had gone to her home Tuesday on Sand Bar Road to retrieve his vehicle. He asked his ex-wife to go to the home to give him the vehicle’s key, and he told her to not pull into the driveway because of previous threats his ex-girlfriend made, the SCSO said in a news release.

The man’s ex-wife and another man then arrived at the home with the key. He said he saw Wilson walking within 100 feet of the pair and pointing a gun at them, the release states.

Wilson then fired one shot and went back inside her home, the release states. No one was injured.

After interviewing witnesses, the SCSO arrested Wilson and took her to the county jail. She made bail Wednesday and was released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts