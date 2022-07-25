 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested, charged with cutting throat of homeless man

  • Updated
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A homeless woman is behind bars Sunday after being accused of slashing the throat of another homeless person at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol Virginia Police charged Jessica Danielle Burker, 35, with malicious wounding – a class II felony. Police say Burker, who is homeless, slashed a homeless man at the park Sunday afternoon.

“She cut his throat,” Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department said. “It was one swipe of the knife, and it caused a lot of damage. It was more like a razor blade but we couldn’t locate the knife.”

Police talked to witnesses at the park and found Burker at the corner of Moore and State streets, Crawford said.

Evidently, the man and Burker had argued earlier in the day, Crawford said.

“And this was a spillover from that,” he said. “Both were homeless and they had a run-in earlier in the week.”

Burker is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon under a $15,000 bond, Crawford said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

