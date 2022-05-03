With a new nickname and new friends, Stanley perseveres on Appalachian Trial

DAMASCUS, Va. – Sitting on a park bench in downtown Damascus, Virginia, Brian Stanley reflects on how his three-month journey hiking the Appalachian Trail has gone so far.

"It's a completely different world. The people are amazing. It gives you a whole new perspective on society," Stanley said. "At some point in everybody's life, they need to go and at least do half the trail or at least a couple 100 miles. Just to see what it's like to get out of society and just be out there."

Stanley, a Shriner born with a disabled left arm, began his journey on the AT March 5 with a mission. His original goal was to raise $5,000 for the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. However, after raising $3,000 in the past couple of months and despite his own financial concerns, he has raised his goal to $15,000.

"I'm at a point in my life, you know, it's time for me to get back to them, to give those kids something. I may never meet them, probably will never ever meet one. But, if I can change the life of one child, you know what, all of its worth it," Stanley said. "Money comes and goes, the material stuff comes and goes, it's all replaceable."

On the trail, Stanley, who is known to other hikers as “Fes,” after the hat Shriners wear, has found a caring, tight-knit community whose members are constantly looking out for each other.

"We're all out there doing the same thing. So it's very tight-knit. The trail talks. It's worse than having a telephone. If something happens, you'll hear about it 100 miles up the trail and down the trail," Stanley said. "If somebody needs something, there's always somebody there to help you. If you run out of food for some reason, there's somebody there. If you have something you need to fix, there is usually somebody there that can help you out."

Currently, Stanley is traveling with two companions, whose trail names are “Cowboy” and “Cream” and a goat named “Titos,” after the brand of American vodka. So far, they have stopped in eight towns to refuel, have a decent meal, and rest. For Stanley, arriving in Damascus has been a homecoming of sorts because he was able to spend time with his parents, who live in Honaker.

"When I hit Watauga, I was so thrilled," Stanley said. "It was so nice just to be home and be able to go see mom and dad, get some real food. Actual food is wonderful!"

Stanley's stop in Damascus, has also allowed him to drop off his winter gear, which brought down the number of pounds he has been carrying from 37 lbs. to around 28. Stanley only became aware of the importance of weight while on the trail and has been focusing on keeping to the essentials, the main ones being food and water.

"The first 50 miles, I probably sent seven pounds of stuff home, and then just a couple of days ago, I sent another seven pounds worth of stuff home, and then I probably dropped a couple pounds here just over the last couple of days," Stanley said. "Biggest challenge out here is trying to figure out how much food you need and how much food I need to carry."

Back in February, before he began the journey, Stanley's advice to individuals who were preparing or thinking of taking on the Appalachian Trail or any trail was for them to take a camera with them to take pictures of the scenery, now Stanley says the focus of the lens should be on the people you meet along the way.

"I thought it was more about the scenery at first, but it's about the people. It's about the people you meet out here," Stanley said. "The people you meet out here. The people you hike with, you'll be lifelong friends."

The next stop for Stanley, Cowboy, Cream, and Titos is Grayson Highlands State Park, where they will spend some time with the wild ponies before continuing on their journey that will conclude in Maine.

For those interested in following Brian Stanley's journey on the AT and who want to give to his mission, they can do so by going to his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Olympic1926 or https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/3673623.

