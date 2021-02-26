 Skip to main content
Wise Virginia man sentenced to 10 years in meth case
Wise Virginia man sentenced to 10 years in meth case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise, Virginia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Scott County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Shane Carter, 37, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. Carter trafficked meth from Kingsport, Tennessee, into Scott County and possessed a Ruger pistol, having been previously convicted of a felony, prosecutors said.

