Wise, Va., man pleads guilty in unemployment scheme
Wise, Va., man pleads guilty in unemployment scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise, Virginia, man who authorities say conspired to file for fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Travis Kilgore, 34, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

“During a worldwide pandemic, Kilgore and his co-conspirators defrauded the government and stole funds targeted to help the most vulnerable in society, who had lost their jobs,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said.

Kilgore admitted that he and others developed a scheme beginning in May 2020 to defraud the United States and the Virginia Employment Commission through the filing of fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits, the release states. The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals, including Kilgore and others, who were not eligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, the release states. In all, Kilgore filed claims for approximately 21 other individuals, causing at least $182,474 in false claims to be paid, it adds.

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

