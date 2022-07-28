Wise, Dickenson counties cope with flash floods

Residents in Wise and Dickenson counties are coping with the effects of overnight rains totaling between six to eight inches that caused flash flooding the areas of Pound, Virginia and Clintwood, Virginia.

Rising waters have caused the need for evacuations in Pound, Virginia. A Facebook post from the Wise County Office of Emergency Management at around 7:30 a.m. said residents living in the Pound bottom area should be aware that floodwaters were nearing the entrance to Riverside Drive. Area residents were told to either evacuate the area immediately or prepare to shelter in place. J.W. Adams Elementary School has been set up as a designated shelter for evacuated residents.

Pound is also dealing with the results of a major water line break in addition to the flood concerns. The Wise County Public Service Authority said a major water break occurred earlier today in the Bold Camp area of Pound. The break also affects the Mill Creek area. Residents in those areas are advised to boil water before using it or use bottled water for cooking and drinking.

Some residents were evacuated by boat from their homes by swift water rescue crews. The Bristol Swift Water Rescue Team was headed to Pound Thursday morning. A Facebook post from the department asked residents to stay aware of the flood situation and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

The Coeburn Police Department said Coeburn Middle School had been opened midday Thursday as an emergency shelter for anyone who had been impacted by the flooding.

Dickenson County Emergency Management declared the county under a local disaster Thursday morning due to high waters. Facebook posts from the Dickenson Sheriff’s Office showed large boulders blocking the Flanagan Dam Road and water going across multiple roads in the area.

Areas of downtown Clintwood were underwater Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain remain in the forecast today and throughout the remainder of the week. This story will updated throughout the day.