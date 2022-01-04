Wise County's Slemp named chief deputy attorney general

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Monday that Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Charles H. “Chuck” Slemp III will be appointed as the incoming chief deputy attorney general of Virginia.
Miyares, who made the announcement in a written statement, will be sworn in Jan. 15.
“There is no doubt in my mind that he will serve the Commonwealth of Virginia with the same passion that he has for the people of Norton and Wise. He is a smart and dedicated public servant and together we will hit the ground running on day one to bring Virginians much-needed change,” Miyares said in the statement.
In this new role, Slemp will manage the day-to-day legal services and administrative operations of the office. He will also supervise the provision of legal services and ensure the delivery of quality, timely legal services to the office’s state agency and state officer clients, according to the statement.
Slemp previously served as special assistant and scheduler to Virginia Attorneys General Jerry W. Kilgore, Judith Jagdmann and Robert McDonnell.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to continue serving Virginians and the Commonwealth in this new capacity,” Slemp said. “I am so excited to join Attorney General-elect Miyares and his impressive new team to help make Virginia a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”
Miyares also announced other members of his senior staff, including Nicole Wittmann of Loudoun County, who will become deputy attorney general, criminal; Steven Popps of Richmond, who will be deputy attorney general, civil; Monique Miles, deputy attorney general, government operations and transactions; Coke Morgan Stewart of Virginia Beach, deputy attorney general, health, education and social services; and Stephanie Hamlett, special counsel to the attorney general for opinions and outside counsel.
Klarke Kilgore will serve as chief of external affairs and policy. He most recently served as Miyares’ campaign manager. He was an associate director in the Office of Political Affairs during the Trump administration, and also worked in the White House Presidential Personnel Office as well as for U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th. Kilgore is a Southwest Virginia native who was raised in Richmond and is a 2016 graduate from the University of Virginia.
To assume the new role, Slemp will resign as Wise County commonwealth’s attorney later this month.