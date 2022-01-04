Wise County's Slemp named chief deputy attorney general

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Monday that Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Charles H. “Chuck” Slemp III will be appointed as the incoming chief deputy attorney general of Virginia.

Miyares, who made the announcement in a written statement, will be sworn in Jan. 15.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he will serve the Commonwealth of Virginia with the same passion that he has for the people of Norton and Wise. He is a smart and dedicated public servant and together we will hit the ground running on day one to bring Virginians much-needed change,” Miyares said in the statement.

In this new role, Slemp will manage the day-to-day legal services and administrative operations of the office. He will also supervise the provision of legal services and ensure the delivery of quality, timely legal services to the office’s state agency and state officer clients, according to the statement.

Slemp previously served as special assistant and scheduler to Virginia Attorneys General Jerry W. Kilgore, Judith Jagdmann and Robert McDonnell.