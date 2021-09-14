Wise County officer won’t be charged in teen shooting

WISE, Va. – No criminal charges will be filed against a Wise County officer who shot and killed a teenager near Appalachia, Virginia, in July.

C.H. “Chuck” Slemp, III, commonwealth's attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton, delivered a report to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore on Tuesday, detailing the findings and legal conclusions from an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Appalachia on July 17.

The report has been prepared after a review and analysis of the independent investigation into this matter conducted at the request of Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A news conference was held Tuesday at Wise to discuss the report.

Slemp said, “Since receiving the investigation report from the Virginia State Police, my office has been working diligently to review the information to assess the facts, conduct our own independent and unbiased review and thoroughly examine with great care the use of force to determine under Virginia law whether a crime has been committed.”

In a letter to Sheriff Kilgore, Slemp said, “The independent investigation into the shooting of a juvenile suspect has been completed by my office. Applying the facts from the investigation to applicable Virginia law, criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who discharged his weapon.”