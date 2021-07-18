Wise County deputy injured in stabbing identified

APPALACHIA, Va. — Wise County Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore identified Robbie Robinson as the deputy who was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy on Saturday near Appalachia, Virginia.
Robinson remains in the intensive care unit of Johnson City Medical Center, Kilgore said.
The deputy’s stabbing occurred around 3:20 p.m., between coal camps Pardee and Dunbar, Kilgore said.
Robinson was stabbed by the 16-year-old boy, who was then fatally shot by Robinson, according to Kilgore.
The boy’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!