Wise County deputy injured in stabbing identified
Wise County deputy injured in stabbing identified

  • Updated
APPALACHIA, Va. — Wise County Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore identified Robbie Robinson as the deputy who was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy on Saturday near Appalachia, Virginia.

Robinson remains in the intensive care unit of Johnson City Medical Center, Kilgore said.

The deputy’s stabbing occurred around 3:20 p.m., between coal camps Pardee and Dunbar, Kilgore said.

Robinson was stabbed by the 16-year-old boy, who was then fatally shot by Robinson, according to Kilgore.

The boy’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia.

