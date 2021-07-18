Wise County deputy injured in line of duty

Authorities released few details Saturday after a Wise County deputy was injured in the line of duty.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene late Saturday of a shooting and stabbing near the town of Appalachia. The scene was in the Dunbar community, which is located between Appalachia and Norton.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said a Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved and was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. Slemp declined to clarify whether the deputy was shot or stabbed.
Authorities have not identified the officer, but Sheriff Grant Kilgore said the deputy is in stable condition and doing OK.
It wasn’t known late Saturday whether a suspect was in custody. Slemp did say there was no danger to the public.
Kilgore and Slemp asked the community to join in prayer for those involved.
The Appalachia Fire Department asked the public on social media to stay off the town’s main roads and Kent Junction Road.
The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting and stabbing.
A VSP spokeswoman referred questions to Slemp, who declined to release any more information.
Saturday’s shooting and the stabbing is the second time in three months that a law enforcement officer has been injured in the Wise County area.
Norton Police Chief James Lane was wounded May 7 in a line-of-duty shooting in that city.
Lane continues to recover while a Pound man faces an attempted capital murder charge in the shooting.
“Chief Lane and the Norton Police Department would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to those surrounding the tragedy that struck our community again today,” the city Police Department said on Facebook. “The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the families of the individuals involved in the incident are in our thoughts and prayers.”