Wise County deputy injured in line of duty
Wise County deputy injured in line of duty

APPALACHIA, Va. — A Wise County Sheriff's Office deputy has been injured in the line of duty, authorities said Saturday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting and stabbing in the Dunbar section of Wise County near the town of Appalachia, according to Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Because it is ongoing, no further details are available for release at this time, Slemp said.
Slemp confirmed that a deputy was injured and transported by air for emergency medical treatment.
"Sheriff Grant Kilgore and I respectfully ask that you join us in prayer for those involved," he said.
Slemp said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

