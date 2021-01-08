 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m.
0 comments
top story

Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m.

  • 0
BHC logo square

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, in effect until 7 tonight.

Heavy snow is expected across parts of the region with accumulations from 2-5 inches possible, with more snow expected in the higher elevations, according to the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.

Rain is expected to change to snow overnight and continue throughout the morning and into Friday evening. Slippery road conditions could impact driving.

Overnight lows in the Tri-Cities are expected to be in the mid-30s and today’s high temperature is only expected to reach 36.

Snowfall up to an inch is forecast for Lee, Scott, Russell and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia.

One to three inches of snow is forecast for Marion, Wytheville and some parts of Southwest Virginia, according to the NWS in Blacksburg. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in parts of western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia near the North Carolina border, including Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale and Galax, the NWS said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch Now: McGlothlin, Stacy named Bristolians of the Year for efforts to bring casino to city
Local News

Watch Now: McGlothlin, Stacy named Bristolians of the Year for efforts to bring casino to city

Two prominent leaders best known for business acumen and benevolence teamed to deliver a transformational project to the city and region and — for their efforts — have been named co-Bristolians of the Year for 2020. James W. McGlothlin, CEO and executive chairman of The United Company and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures, LLC, are receiving the second annual award, which is presented by the Bristol Herald Courier.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts