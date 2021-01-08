Winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, in effect until 7 tonight.

Heavy snow is expected across parts of the region with accumulations from 2-5 inches possible, with more snow expected in the higher elevations, according to the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.

Rain is expected to change to snow overnight and continue throughout the morning and into Friday evening. Slippery road conditions could impact driving.

Overnight lows in the Tri-Cities are expected to be in the mid-30s and today’s high temperature is only expected to reach 36.

Snowfall up to an inch is forecast for Lee, Scott, Russell and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia.

One to three inches of snow is forecast for Marion, Wytheville and some parts of Southwest Virginia, according to the NWS in Blacksburg. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in parts of western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia near the North Carolina border, including Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale and Galax, the NWS said.