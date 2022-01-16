 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm causes some travel issues across region

Winter Weather

This image provided by Virginia State Police shows part of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Virginia State Police via AP)

Snow, ice and freezing rain fell across the Mountain Empire Sunday afternoon, making travel treacherous in some areas.

Precipitation began as rain on Saturday afternoon in Bristol and became a wintry mix on Sunday, turning to snow near nightfall.

By Sunday afternoon, the Virginia State Police issued a release, noting traffic hazards across Virginia – including 55 disable vehicles and 59 traffic crashes in the Wytheville division of Southwest Virginia.

In turn, the Virginia National Guard was deployed to help maintain roads in Virginia, including I-81 and U.S. Highway 29.

Over the past few days, the winter storm impacting the area traveled from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, where it was centered at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sunday afternoon, Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.

“It’s 500 to 800 miles across,” Wasilewski said.

The meteorologist expected as much as three inches of snow to fall in Bristol by the time all scattered snow and flurries cleared out at mid-day Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, as much as 10 inches of snow had fallen at Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains at the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

In Southwest Virginia, a couple of inches of snowfall had been reported by Sunday afternoon at various locations, Wasilewski said. “In Northeast Tennessee, it seems like it has underperformed a little bit.”

Snow was expected to continue through Monday – with the potential for another light snow to arrive in the Bristol area on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

 jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

