Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church closes after 119 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Killer COVID-19 strikes again.
The coronavirus attacked Americans in their homes, at work, in school and, in at least one local instance, a house of worship.
COVID contributed to the recent demise of Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church. Located just off the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, the church served generations of Bristol residents for 119 years. They included Terry Graybeal, its music director for nearly a decade.
“I think the pandemic was the impetus [in the church’s closing],” said Graybeal, of Bristol, Tennessee. “The congregation had been dwindling down for a number of years.”
Graybeal added that church membership was “definitely over 100 members” when she joined in 2004.
“Now, it may be less than 30,” she said.
Mark Hutton was Windsor Avenue’s final pastor. Hired on an interim basis in 2014, he served until July.
“They are some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life, the people at Windsor Avenue,” said Hutton, 51. “Good Christian people. They loved their church.”
After an elongated hiatus earlier this year amid COVID’s onslaught, Hutton said they attempted to revive in-person services in June.
“We had met on two Sundays in June, but then we had a COVID scare,” he said. “We were going to meet on the third Sunday in a row. We tried to come back.”
Nonetheless, COVID in concert with multiple unrelated happenstances proved too formidable for Windsor Avenue to survive. Its closing coincides with a national trend away from traditional-based to contemporary-themed churches.
“When I arrived at Windsor on an interim basis, the handwriting was on the wall,” Hutton said. “They were faced with some major challenges. They were an aging congregation. It’s happening to churches all over the country. A lot of older, traditional churches have struggled.”
Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church opened on Aug. 15, 1901. Its charter membership numbered 28. The current building opened the following year.
Renee Gilliam joined the church nearly 30 years ago.
“I was about 8 in about 1991 or ’92 when I joined the church,” said Gilliam, of Statesville, North Carolina. “My dad worked at L.C. King. That whole family went to Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church. My mom and dad started going there in either ’84 or ’85. I grew up there.”
Twelve years ago, Gilliam, who remained a member of Windsor Avenue for about 25 years, married her husband in the church’s sanctuary. Furthermore, she was a church elder and taught Sunday school classes.
“For me, it was like a whole church of grandparents,” Gilliam said. “They were just Christian people who loved the Lord.”
By the time of the church’s final service, which was streamed online via Zoom in August, many, if not most, of those “grandparents” were gone. What viewers missed was an experience the likes of which online connectivity cannot replicate.
“It is a warm and beautiful place to worship,” Hutton said. “The ceiling is open with lots of wooden beams. It’s an amazing worship space.”
History permeates within and beyond its now darkened walls.
For instance, when it opened as a church, a streetcar line passed directly by the church. Think of prayers spoken and hope imparted through two world wars, 21 presidents and the inventions of cars, airplanes and computers.
“There’s a wall inside the church with pictures of each pastor who has served at Windsor Avenue,” said Graybeal, who added that she made a point of walking past the wall of photos upon the conclusion of each service.
For 119 years, those pastors ministered to folks in need. Countless couples were bonded in marriage inside its fetchingly artful sanctuary, and a number of communions were taken and funerals presided over.
Families lived there, married there, died there.
But that was then. As of now, Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church begins its fade into Bristol’s enriched past.
Alas, even churches die.
“We’ve shed some tears,” Graybeal said. “I can’t put it into words. It’s very sad.”
