Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church closes after 119 years

“For me, it was like a whole church of grandparents,” Gilliam said. “They were just Christian people who loved the Lord.”

By the time of the church’s final service, which was streamed online via Zoom in August, many, if not most, of those “grandparents” were gone. What viewers missed was an experience the likes of which online connectivity cannot replicate.

“It is a warm and beautiful place to worship,” Hutton said. “The ceiling is open with lots of wooden beams. It’s an amazing worship space.”

History permeates within and beyond its now darkened walls.

For instance, when it opened as a church, a streetcar line passed directly by the church. Think of prayers spoken and hope imparted through two world wars, 21 presidents and the inventions of cars, airplanes and computers.

“There’s a wall inside the church with pictures of each pastor who has served at Windsor Avenue,” said Graybeal, who added that she made a point of walking past the wall of photos upon the conclusion of each service.

For 119 years, those pastors ministered to folks in need. Countless couples were bonded in marriage inside its fetchingly artful sanctuary, and a number of communions were taken and funerals presided over.