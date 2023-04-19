BRISTOL, Va. — Kristen Wilson of Virginia High School and Amanda Varney of Tennessee Middle School were honored Tuesday as Bristol’s most outstanding public teachers by the the Rotary Club of Bristol VA-TN.

The event at the Bristol Trainstation marked the 36th Annual Frank W. DeFriece Jr. Teacher Awards presentation, according to a written statement.

Wilson, an alternative education and GED teacher and Varney, who teaches seventh-grade math, were this year’s award recipients. They each received a $2,500 cash award, a $1,000 donation for needs at each teacher’s respective school and a circulating plaque that will be on display at each school.

This year, because of an anonymous donor, these two teachers will also receive an additional $1,000 for a total gift of $3,500.

Teachers were nominated from the Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee public school systems with one teacher from each system being selected as the 2023 Rotary Outstanding Teacher. Each school submitted a nomination packet that was then scored by an anonymous panel of judges composed of educators and business representatives, according to the statement.

One of her peers said Kristen Wilson “has the biggest heart for her students and pushes them to success in spite of their self-doubt, hesitations, academic struggles, and day to day challenges.

“She balances the environment of an alternative education for every student no matter where they are academically or socially. She teaches day students, GED preparation, and an evening program for students who cannot attend during the regular school day.”

Varney “does not just teach students; she reaches them with her heart and her knowledge. She is uplifting to all who surround her, and her spirit is extremely contagious,” according to her nomination.

“She consistently goes beyond the classroom to enhance the education of her students. She is both admired and loved as an exceptional teacher and person.”

In Virginia, those nominated were Stacy Brown, 2nd grade teacher at Washington-Lee Elementary School; Tracey Mercier, special education teacher at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School; Jen Partica, 7th grade English teacher at Virginia Middle School; Ginger Richmond, kindergarten through 5th grade reading teacher at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary School; and Carla Harmon, 2nd grade math and science teacher at Highland View Elementary School.

Teachers nominated from Tennessee included Elizabeth Arnold, algebra I and geometry teacher at Tennessee High School; Christy Boggs, 1st grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School; Lori Brown, kindergarten teacher at Holston View Elementary School; Allyson Dowdell, 5th grade science and social studies teacher at Haynesfield Elementary School; Joanne Johnson, 3rd grade math teacher at Avoca Elementary School; April Trivett, English 1, English 3, creative Writing, journalism, and AP language and composition teacher at Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS); and Margaret Wood, kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade special education teacher at Fairmount Elementary School.

Each nominee received a $500 cash award and a golden apple award to place in their classroom.