William King Museum of Art to close temporarily
ABINGDON, Va. – The surge in COVID-19 cases is prompting the William King Museum of Art to close to the public for the month of January 2021, according to museum director Betsy White.

“Our region is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases with the possibility of an even higher rate of infections after the holiday. With this in mind and the well-being of our visitors and staff of primary importance, the Museum will close to the public during the month of January, we will re-open on February 1,” White said in a written release.

“This decision is made today with reluctance but knowing that better times are coming.”

The museum will use the time of closure to make upgrades to its network and online programming capacity.

Typically, the museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For additional information: williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.

