William King Museum of Art receives 'transformational' gift

ABINGDON, Va. – A significant collection of animal artwork collected by the late Gene and Anne Worrell will comprise the central exhibit of a planned expansion of the William King Museum of Art.

Museum officials announced the “transformational” partnership Thursday in conjunction with the Virginia Museum of Animal Art, a foundation started by the Worrell family. The donation includes the funding required to expand the museum, Director Betsy White said during a news conference.

“It is being gifted to the King Museum of Art, allowing it to be seen by many. It will lead to cultural and environmental tourism and an educational tool that will foster an appreciation for the animal world,” White said. “This gift includes 80 to 100 pieces of two-dimensional art – paintings and sculptures. The sculptures include large pieces that will be installed throughout our campus.”

The collection includes about 80 pieces, both paintings and sculptures, valued at between $8 million and $9 million.

She hailed the collection as “among the most significant animal art collections in the world”

“The exhibition and educational possibilities are endless. The opportunities for this collection to make our museum a destination museum are also endless,” she said. “This begs one big, obvious question. Where do we put it? Funding and plans are in place for a new wing here as well as renovations to our campus to appropriately house, care for and display this extraordinary collection. This is not only a gift to the William King Museum of Art; it is a gift to our region.”

Pieces will be displayed in a planned 5,000-square-foot addition to the museum that is to be phase three of its ongoing expansion efforts, White said.

“We are going to start securing an architect. Hopefully we can start [construction] in the next six to eight months and, maybe, within 18 months we can open,” White said.

There isn’t room to display the entire collection at once, but pieces will be rotated

T. Eugene Worrell was a Bristol native who met his wife here while attending college. Together they started the Bristol Virginia Tennessean newspaper which later merged with the Herald Courier. It formed the cornerstone of a newspaper empire that included about 70 daily and weekly newspapers across Virginia and in other states.

Granddaughter Shannon Worrell said Thursday she has many fond memories visiting her grandparents in the region

“I think my grandparents recognized Abingdon as an artistic center of Virginia and maybe this will help bring more people to Southwest Virginia,” Worrell said, adding the exhibit includes something for children and adults. “Bringing the animals [images] here hopefully will foster a greater appreciation for the natural world.”

Worrell said the pieces coming here are the “finest” in the collection and her grandparents’ favorites.

“We are so excited to partner with the William King Museum of Art to create a home for this extraordinary collection,” said Andrew Dracopoli, president of the Virginia Museum of Animal Art. “Mr. Worrell often said he had this disease called collecting. He was really passionate about it and took it with all the enthusiasm and excitement like he did everything, including publishing the Bristol Herald Courier.”

