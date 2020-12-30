William King Museum of Art interactive gallery exhibit to open

ABINGDON, Va. — “Artifacts of a different time” is one of the phrases that artist Jordan Fowler uses to describe his exhibition of sculptures, titled Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge.

The exhibit opens Feb. 1 in The United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery at the William King Museum of Art and runs through May 9. Admission is free.

Fowler combines traditional welding techniques with contemporary computer science to create interactive sculptures out of cement, found objects, packaging plastic foam and metal, according to a release from WKMA.

Sculptures are created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society, straight from the pages of a science fiction novel.

“I choose to use ruins as a medium to spur contemplation; to think about the present and future from a different perspective. It’s a way of abstracting materials and forms to find truths otherwise buried...In a way, contemporary science fiction does this—it tells stories that are removed from our context, allowing us to better understand predicaments we face in the present,” Fowler states in written release.