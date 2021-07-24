Wildlife agency: No confirmed cases of mystery bird illness in Tennessee yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s state wildlife agency said that no cases of a mysterious new bird illness have been confirmed in the state yet, but it has advised residents what symptoms to look for in birds and how to help.

“Reports of dead birds have been increasing in Tennessee due to the recent news coverage of a disease affecting birds in several eastern and Midwestern states,” the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement on its website. “The disease is reportedly causing eye swelling and crusty discharge from the eyes of birds and may also be associated with neurological symptoms.”

TWRA said that Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana have seen “a significant number of reports” of the unknown illness. The species affected by it include common grackles, European starlings, blue jays, American robins and other songbirds. Young birds seem particularly vulnerable to it, the agency said.

“There are no confirmed cases of the disease in Tennessee and there have been no reports of the disease occurring in humans, poultry or livestock,” the statement said.