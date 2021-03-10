 Skip to main content
Wildfire reported on Holston Mountain
Wildfire reported on Holston Mountain

Authorities are battling a wildfire this afternoon on Holston Mountain.

The approximately 30-acre fire has reported at the southern end of the mountain in Sullivan County, according to the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department.

Local, state and federal crews are fighting and monitoring the fire.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

