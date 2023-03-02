Wilderness Mountain Water Company is preparing to create 55 new jobs as part of a multi-million-dollar expansion of its water bottling operation in Bland County.

Wilderness Water will make significant modifications and upgrades to the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company facility purchased in February 2022, including new beverage equipment that will allow the company to create new products, increase production and engage in product innovation and research development, according to a written statement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The facility is based around a century-old artesian well that produces pure mountain water for use in a variety of premium beverages.

“We are thrilled that Wilderness can build on the assets of the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company and expand product offerings that take advantage of the premium natural resources available in Bland County,” Youngkin said. “Virginia’s accessibility to some of the country’s most populated metro areas makes it a prime location to get product to market quickly, and our success in food and beverage processing is evidenced by companies like Wilderness that have located here and continue to expand in the Commonwealth.”

Business partner Shane Emmett said the location is ideal.

“Virginia is rapidly solidifying its place as the leading location nationwide for food and beverage brands. It has a fantastic business climate, strong local and statewide government support, highly engaged universities and community colleges and is proximate to 75% of the U.S. population with one-to two-days freight," Emmett said.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Wilderness. Their vision, which will build on the treasured assets of Bland County, is exciting and will strengthen an already stout local economy,” said Nichole Hair, Mount Rogers Regional Partnership Executive Director.

“The acquisition and deployment of capital will also further solidify the Mount Rogers Region as a leader in beverage manufacturing. We would like to thank Shane Emmett, Eric Workman, the Hunton team, and our partners at VEDP for helping bring this project to the finish line," she said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $90,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Bland County with the project. Funding and services to support Wilderness’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“This reinvestment in the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water facility by Wilderness is a testament to the strong performance of the Bland County operation,” said Sen. Travis Hackworth. “We have the talent, work ethic, and commitment to make things happen in this region. To be recognized and valued by Wilderness only confirms this fact, as will the additional 55 jobs."