Wilburn, Harvey named interim principals for Sullivan County schools
BLOUNTVIILLE, Tenn. — Jennifer Wilburn has been appointed interim principal at Sullivan North Middle and High School, according to a statement from Sullivan County Schools.

Director of Schools David Cox appointed Wilburn to replace Josh Davis, who recently became the principal at West Ridge High School.

Cox also appointed Greg Harvey, the retired principal at Sullivan South High School, to become the interim principal for Central Heights Elementary School. Harvey will replace Angie Baker, who is joining the faculty at King University.

