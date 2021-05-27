Whittaker indicted in Marion homicide

MARION, Va. — A Marion man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March.

Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury, which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.

The investigation into Greer’s death began after police found her body inside a burned home on North Chestnut Street in Marion. The medical examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled her death a homicide in March but has not officially released a cause of death.

Police said Whittaker and Greer were acquaintances.

In a search warrant affidavit filed in Smyth County Circuit Court, Marion investigators said the woman was found lying face down in the bathroom area of the home with suspected blood around her head and face. A screwdriver and several swabs of the red stain were collected from the bathroom area, the document states.