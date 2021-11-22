White charged with murder of Officer Chandler

Michael Donivan White has been charged with aggravated murder in the Nov. 13 shooting death of Big Stone Gap police Officer Michael Chandler.

White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, was indicted on 13 criminal counts Monday by a Wise County grand jury. That is a Class 1 felony in Virginia which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

White was arrested the night of the shooting at a Kingsport motel. He has been held on a parole violation charge. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

