West State Street bar opens to ‘slow’ business, owner says

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The old Country Club Bar and Grill on West State Street in Bristol recently reopened with a new name: Midnight Oasis.
Tim Henderson, the bar’s new manager, said he’s leasing the property from its owner, who he said shuttered the Country Club Bar & Grill in early 2020. The 54-year-old Bristol resident said he wants to maintain the establishment’s focus on music.
“This place has always been known for live music,” Henderson said. “I want it to be known for live music again. We’re doing our best to have full bands on Fridays and Saturdays. Then on Thursdays, we’re having people perform acoustically.”
Henderson wants the performances to showcase several genres: new and old country, southern rock and bluegrass. Patrons can order standard pub fare such as quesadillas and wings — and pizzas, once the bar’s pizza oven arrives, he said.
The drinks selection is currently limited to beers and hard seltzers like wine coolers, but Henderson said it will expand once he receives his liquor license.
The manager said that employees are currently checking people’s temperatures at the door, providing hand sanitizer and regularly cleaning their laminated menus. They’re also requiring patrons to keep 15 feet back from live performers, he said.
Henderson added that it’s hard to require people to wear masks in a bar, since they’d constantly be pulling them off to take drinks. And he said that staff members aren’t required to wear masks.
“I told [employees that] if they feel more comfortable wearing a mask, by all means, do,” he said.
Henderson said business has been “slow” so far.
“COVID’s [made] a lot of people afraid to come out, of course,” he said, adding that the fact that he’s still waiting on his liquor license hasn’t helped.
Henderson said he’s always wanted to try running a bar, and decided to launch Midnight Oasis at a moment in 2020 when COVID-19 cases seemed to be going down.
But when the bar opened in mid-November — on Friday the 13th, to be precise — the region’s current wave of cases was beginning to hit a new crisis point.
“It’s not the best timing in the world, I’ll tell you,” Henderson said.
