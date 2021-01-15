West Ridge High School access road proposal raises ‘a lot of concerns’ for county attorney

Street said he was also concerned that the resolution would bypass the county’s standard bidding and purchasing laws. He also said the overall text of the resolution made it unclear what the BOE was actually requesting.

Jones, attending the meeting remotely, responded by saying that the resolution had been modeled on one the County Commission passed in 2001. The 2001 resolution authorized the commission to issue $24.2 million in bonds to fund renovations and building improvements for the county’s school system, he said.

He also said that the resolution was essentially trying to establish a contract between the BOE and commission over how they would fund the access road.

But Jones also said that the school board would abide by Street’s legal opinion.

“If the legal advice is that you can’t do it ... we’ll say we respect that and end the discussion there,” Jones said. “[The BOE thinks] this is a good solution to a problem that has existed for at least the four years since we’ve been working on the school. … But if it’s not legal … we’ll put a stop to that.”