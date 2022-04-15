Weekly grind of long NASCAR season has led to a labor shortage

Joey Cohen spent this week balancing preparations to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway with trying to fill vacancies within his Petty-GMS Motorsports team.

Cohen, competition director for the first year NASCAR Cup Series team, said auto racing and the NASCAR industry are experiencing many of the same hiring and employee challenges affecting other businesses.

“We’re a by-product of the whole world right now. We’re no different than any other industry -- from a retention standpoint, attracting talent, recruiting people,” Cohen said. “Today [Monday] I reached out to four engineering candidates to fill some positions that we needed to backfill. The whole climate of the country is a general labor shortage and we’re no different than that.”

Actually they are wildly different.

NASCAR’s premier Cup Series competes all across the nation in high-profile events stretching from February to November. This year the series is racing on Easter at Bristol, Mother’s Day at Darlington, South Carolina and has just one designated off weekend during the 10-month stretch.

“You have to really like racing and find out if the job is a fit for you. I’m not going to find a typical engineering student, coming out of school. If they don’t like racing, or have a passion for this, it’s probably not going to work out because it requires a lot of drive and interest outside of it just being a job,” Cohen said.

“We get kids coming out of college being offered very competitive salaries and very competitive benefit structures,” Cohen said. “I’m telling them they’ve got to travel 40 weekends a year, somebody else is telling them they’ll give them four months of vacation. It takes a special person to sign up for the 40 weeks of travel.”

NASCAR’s offseason is typically a frantic two months of adapting to personnel and technical changes, attracting sponsors and preparing to do it all again. And it isn’t just mechanics or engineers, but the issue can include transporter drivers tasked with safely guiding a million dollars worth of race car and support equipment across the nation’s highways.

“The trucker shortage makes national news and it’s no different in NASCAR. It doesn’t have to be competition related or team related,” he said. “The positions we’re recruiting for now are engineering-based because this car’s workflow requires a heavy amount of engineering tasks during the week. A bulk of our workload is Monday through Thursday. We don’t need that many people at the track these days like you did before.”

Prior to each race, teams must submit crew rosters designating who will be working on the car. Each car is allowed eight members of a road crew including the crew chief, spotter, hauler driver, mechanics, engineers and technicians plus two organization-level personnel. Each team must also designate a separate five-member pit crew that will go over the wall during the race to service the car during live pit stops.

First Cup season

This is the first season for Petty-GMS Motorsports and the first year competing in NASCAR’s premier series. GMS is owned by Maury Gallagher, the chairman and CEO of Allegiant Airlines, who got into racing about a decade ago, fielding vehicles for his son Spencer. GMS subsequently captured two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships in 2016 with driver Johnny Sauter and 2020 with driver Sheldon Creed and more than 40 Truck Series wins.

The team is based outside the Charlotte metro area in a shop at the Statesville airport.

Last December, Gallagher acquired a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports from Andrew Murstein and Medallion Financial Corp., for $19.1 million. It included two charters – which guarantee the team starting spots in the races.

Petty, NASCAR’s winningest driver, seven-time series champion and “King” of stock car racing, maintains a minority interest and serves as team chairman.

Just as 2022 marks GMS entry into the top rung of NASCAR competition, it coincides with others making similar moves.

Kaulig Racing, owned by Ohio entrepreneur Matt Kaulig expanded from the NASCAR Xfinity Series into a full-time Cup entry. TrackHouse Racing acquired the former Chip Ganassi Racing assets – more than doubling in size and 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA Hall of Fame player Michael Jordan, added a second car to its roster.

“You’ve had a bunch of new ownership and new growth in the sport this year and it’s a very competitive market. If you’re a guy with a good, solid base in this industry and a good skillset, you can name your price right now. It’s very much an employee-driven market right now,” Cohen said. “These entities all needed talent as well and we’re all competing against each other all offseason … Right now we’re building a two Cup car team. A lot of resources have adapted, but we are short on talent and people and getting that head count up.”

Transitional technology

At least some of that new investment is due to the sport undergoing a significant shift in technology.

Dubbed the Next Gen – for next generation – NASCAR’s current car is a radical departure from decades of evolution. Rather than having a building full of technicians fabricate virtually every component, this car’s parts and pieces are manufactured by independent firms. All teams then acquire identical components, assemble them and go race, with new rules carrying stiff penalties for anyone that dares modify even the simplest of components.

The changes have had a major impact on team personnel.

“We went through a big organizational shift and then a concept shift with the vehicle itself. The type of people we needed and wanted working on this vehicle – it’s not a different skill set but it’s a shift in skill sets,” Cohen said. “Our body-hanging department doesn’t have a welder in that room. If they’re welding something, it’s probably pit equipment or track equipment. Those are very talented people but they’ve shifted their focus on this project.”

Teams that once had rows of gleaming race cars filling expansive shops are now limited to seven total cars. That means Petty-GMS, which fields entries for Erik Jones and Ty Dillon, is limited to a maximum of 14 cars.

Much like other industries, supply chain issues have put a premium on many of those mass-produced components – to the point the team isn’t bringing backup cars to Bristol for its Chevrolets sponsored by Food City and laundry detergents Tide and Gain.

“From a preparation standpoint, carrying spare parts instead of backups has allowed us to be more efficient at the shop and buys us days in the shop of preparation on the car, as opposed to it riding around in the trailer and being there for an emergency,” Cohen said. “It’s definitely a different way of thinking. If it’s an extremely high speed track where the damage could be pretty catastrophic, we would take a [backup] car. That is probably the best chance you have of actually bending a front or rear clip structure.

“Bristol dirt, we go in with the mentality we’ll fix something no matter what,” he said. “Whether it be a right rear panel, a right side door; we’re fully prepared with those parts as opposed to a whole other vehicle.”

Hiring issues

Online job search websites carry a variety of listings for NASCAR teams and related businesses, but that may be the tip of the iceberg. At Petty-GMS they have about 10 positions to fill while teams large and small have vacancies, Cohen said.

“We all talk at the track, share as much knowledge and information about who they’re talking to,” Cohen said. “The bigger teams are going through the same shift personnel wise and a lot of people are leaving those teams as well. We compare notes every week. It’s the top of our conversations.

“Right now the two top things we talk about are, do you know any people to hire and how many hours are your guys working? We trade notes on how many hours our shop guys and our road crew guys are working, trying to get that under control,” Cohen said.

Not everyone who has the skills to work in motorsports is willing to make the sacrifices of time

“We’ve got to evolve. We’ve got to put employee care at the front of our list. These guys have a special set of skills and you can’t just replace these people. The training is very specialized, very niche. When we lose somebody, that’s a big gap,” Cohen said.

Competing for engineers who can find good jobs outside racing, for example, makes the present schedule daunting at best.

“The schedule only shows one off weekend in June but our commitment is we try to get them three to four off weekends and backfill people in a rotation to go in their spot for that week. You can’t forget they may have a relative’s wedding or something else that’s important to them,” Cohen said. “It’s our job as managers to make sure the employee knows that, that we’re thinking about it and not just driving them into the ground.”

In many cases, the answer is to hire less-experienced, younger workers.

“We do have a decent level of senior experience but those guys won’t be around forever either when you look at the long-term plan,” Cohen said. “We’ve made a great effort to get young in our road mechanics, our shop force, and our shop personnel. Hopefully they’ll be around for five or 10 years, grow up, mature, go through Petty-GMS and get to where they want to be.”

Winning is the goal

The first year team has experienced some early success. Entering this weekend, driver Erik Jones is ranked 18th, just 16 points below the cutoff to get into the NASCAR playoffs which occur during the final 10 races of the season. Jones finished third at Fontana, California and has shown the ability to run with the leaders on larger tracks.

Last year Jones finished ninth in the Food City Dirt Race and the Michigan native has two wins here in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Teammate Ty Dillon has an extensive background in dirt racing, so the team has some reasons to be optimistic.

“There is a good amount of energy. We’re by ourselves up here in Statesville [N.C.] and so focused on what we’re doing. There is a firm belief we will win a race, if not more, out of that building this year. Erik and Ty are both capable of doing that. Erik has shown a great likening to this Next Gen car. I think it suits his style really well,” Cohen said.

Winning, he said, solves nearly everything and going to victory lane with Petty would be special.

“Being a student of the sport, I understand the history of the 43,” he said. “But seeing the outpouring of support everywhere we go and online, there’s a lot of people excited about the 43 and they expect us to get back in victory lane.”

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.