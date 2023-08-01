Hundreds upon hundreds of people received some form of health care over the past weekend during free clinics at two locations in Wise County.

Preliminary estimates are incomplete for the seventh Move Mountains health care mission at the Wise County Fairgrounds, organizer Dr. Teresa Tyson of The Health Wagon said Monday.

She noted, however, that Feeding America Southwest Virginia distributed more than 800 boxes of food during the three days.

“We did a lot of good over the weekend. It was a tremendous event as always. We were able to add the veterinary component into this and it was highly successful,” Tyson said. “Preliminary estimates probably over 400 came to that [vet clinic] and about 400 individuals because multiple people went to multiple services.”

It was not without peril, as strong thunderstorms descended on the fairgrounds.

“The storm did hit but we kept on. We lost several tents, some we’d just bought, but those winds came so rapidly. Fortunately we were at the end of the day so everybody just worked through it,” Tyson said.

More than 450 people were treated at the Mission of Mercy dental clinic, held Friday and Saturday inside the David J. Prior Convocation Center at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“We were pleased. We were hoping to see more folks than the previous year and that was the case. There certainly was capacity for more people but we were there, we were prepared and we saw 42% more patients than in 2022 and the value of care was up about 40%, so we’re pleased about that,” said Tara Quinn, executive director of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

Beyond the 450 that received some dental service Friday or Saturday at the UVa. Wise site, the total doesn’t include those who received free denture services provided at the center — that weren’t originally scheduled — or the number of pediatric patients who were treated at The Health Wagon’s new onsite dental clinic.

Past clinics have seen larger numbers of patients, but there were no clinics in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic, and last year’s events were on a much smaller scale.

“I think people had been in the habit of these events being their annual dental visit. Then it stopped in 2020 and 2021, so we’re kind of getting the word out. It was great to have the event going on at the fairgrounds as well, so we could cross promote the services between organizations and we want to promote their new dental clinic in whatever ways we can,” Quinn said.

“That may lead to some different kind of partnerships in the coming year as well. We’ve been doing a lot more partnerships with safety net clinics around the state. We look to be able to leverage our volunteer base and capital resources and supplies to chip away at that wait for care people are still dealing with,” Quinn said.

Tyson said the Health Wagon’s new clinic likely impacted turnout for the VDAF event.

“The Health Wagon has successfully opened a dental clinic at Wise and before that we were running services in a mobile unit. Since January, we’re seeing about 500 individuals with our dentist Dr. Olivia Stallard and she’s had help from other dentists,” Tyson said.

The VDA Foundation’s two-day dental clinic occupies the entire floor of the college’s sports facility. Volunteers unload two large trucks and a trailer filled with dental chairs, supplies, instruments and other basic needs. Quinn said the Virginia Commonwealth University dental program gets much of the credit for the logistics with assistance from the staff of UVA Wise.

Quinn said they anticipate hosting the clinic again next summer.

“We’re already in conversations with the folks at UVA Wise and The Health Wagon to coordinate dates so we’re going to get a weekend in July 2024 on the books,” she said.

Remote Area Medical and its successor treated more than 100,000 patients. Tyson said the past two decades of work are finally combining to impact the region’s need.

“We really have made a difference,” Tyson said. “We’re in a much better position than when we started with Remote Area Medical 22 years ago. We had to have made a difference. If we’re persistent and we all work together, we can do amazing things. At the end of the day we’re improving lives in the community and the community’s overall health.”