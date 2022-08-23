 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weber City man killed by tractor-trailer on U.S. 23

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Weber City, Virginia man was killed Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he was hit by a tractor trailer while in the roadway at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway in Scott County, Virginia.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. According to the release, LaForce was not wearing reflective clothing.

LaForce was hit by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling north on U.S. 23. The release stated the truck swerved but couldn’t avoid striking the pedestrian. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

