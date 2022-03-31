We have a date

The full service casino will operate in the former Belk women’s store location at 500 Gate City Hwy.

“We are excited to open the casino, and welcome guests,” Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, said in a written statement. “As Virginia’s first casino, ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ will be a wonderful addition to the Hard Rock global portfolio of dining, hotel and entertainment properties. I am pleased by the significant progress that Allie Evangelista and her team are making towards a July 8 grand opening celebration for Bristol.”

The temporary facility will include about 30,000 square feet of gaming space, with about 900 slots, 20 table games and a sportsbook, according to the statement.

The permanent facility is expected to open in 2024 in the former Bristol Mall, Lucas previously told the Herald Courier.

The Virginia Lottery Board has not yet issued any gaming licenses for casino operators but on Thursday approved a sportsbook license for H.R. Bristol, LLC. Hard Rock becomes the 14th licensed sports betting entity serving Virginia. In its first year of online sports gaming, Virginians wagered more than $3.7 billion on sporting events.

The lottery has also approved permits for nearly 40 vendors that will service both the temporary and permanent Bristol casinos.

“I cannot wait to open the doors on July 8 for our temporary casino in Bristol,” Evangelista, the president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said. “We continue to hire new team members daily and are working hard to fill remaining positions with hiring events over the next couple of months, including two events next week.

“Visitors will be thrilled to enjoy fantastic gaming and dining opportunities at our new property. ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ will be a major draw to Bristol and the region, as we move towards completion of our full-scale resort and casino,” she said in the statement.

The temporary casino will also have a store with Hard Rock merchandise and a display area showcasing the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol that is currently under construction. The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge.

Hard Rock’s temporary casino is expected to create 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia.