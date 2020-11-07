WCSO recognizes Michael Bishop as hero for intervening in fatal attack

ABINGDON, Va. — More than two months after he stopped the man charged with killing his mother and her boyfriend from harming other family members, Michael Bishop was deemed a hero Friday.

The 16-year-old walked into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wearing a black T-shirt and grey jogger sweatpants, his curly, dark brown hair clipped neatly. There was no visible souvenir scar from the bite he suffered during the violence of that day in August.

The teenager was honored with a ceremony during which Sheriff Blake Andis presented him with a plaque, gift card, mug and a challenge coin as commendation for acting heroically in a difficult situation.

“We want to present Michael Adam Bishop with the heroism award. It’s in recognition of performing a heroic act of bravery on Aug. 27, 2020, in which he acted without regard for his own safety or well-being in order to prevent further injuries and to ensure the safety of other lives.”

Albert Lee Ricketson, 29, of Abingdon, is accused of entering the Peaceful Valley Road home Bishop lived in with his family and opening fire on its occupants. Bishop fought Ricketson, grabbing him and subduing him until deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.