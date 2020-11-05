WCSO: 2 charged following shootings

APPALACHIA, Va. — An Appalachia man and a Pennington Gap man have been charged with second-degree murder and firearms charges following shootings Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of gunshots at Boggs Avenue in Appalachia. Witnesses told police that Aaron Michael Mosley, 38, attempted to crash his Chevrolet pickup truck into a black Ford with three occupants. Both vehicles stopped and Jason Daniel Mullins, 39, got out of the Ford and began firing at Mosely, who returned fire, the release states. No one was injured.

Mosely, of Pennington Gap, was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Mullins, of Appalachia, was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

As of Wednesday afternoon, both Mosely and Mullins were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. Bond had not been set for either man.