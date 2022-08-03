Water tank repairs may mean a 4% increase in water rates for Bluff City residents

The Bluff City Tennessee Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to delay discussion over the first reading of its town budget due to shared concerns from council members over a proposed 4% increase in the city’s water rates.

The vote from Bluff City's Town Council to delay the first reading and discussion of the budget comes despite Sharon Greene, Bluff City's certified municipal finance officer (CMFO) and recorder, receiving a notice from Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower regarding the tardiness of the city’s budget.

"Our CMFO, received this guidance from the comptroller yesterday evening at 7:17 pm," Broyles said. "Basically, it says to surmise, ‘When are we getting the budget?’ So it would be in good measure and best interest to the town if we can discuss the budget now."

Board member Carol Keith explained that although she agrees with everything proposed in the budget, she has concerns over the proposed increase to Bluff City residents' water bills and asked Broyles to set up a time to workshop the issue.

"When I ran in the election, I told my supporters that I would not vote for increases, and I am a woman of my word," Keith said. "I want to be able to explain to them exactly why we are doing this. That's why I want the workshop. Is that too much to ask for?"

In response, Alderman Ben Adams explained that a large portion of the $99,000 shortfall, which is the cause of the 4% rate increase, is due to five-year state-mandated repairs to the Bluff City water tower. He also highlighted that the alternative is to keep kicking the decision down the road and end up with an even bigger increase in water bills in the future.

"I don't want to pay more for my water, but as a fiduciary for the city, we've got to fix this problem, and I want to do it in the least painful way possible. I agree with the 4% increase," Adams said. "We're really left with the choice of do we continue to kick the can down the road? Or, do we address it now with an increase? Or, we can basically send a budget to state that has a $99,000 shortfall in it, which we probably don't want to do."

The 4% increase in Bluff City resident's water bills is just the most recent increase related to the accumulated costs of repairing the town's sewer and water tank since 2015 when the city entered an agreement with engineering and surveying firm, Mattern & Craig, to upgrade its water and sewer system.

Randy Beckner, the presiding officer of Mattern and Craig, was present at the Bluff City Council meeting to inform them of an application they submitted to the First Tennessee Development District, seeking COVID relief money for the project.

"First Tennessee Development District asked us to put together basically a letter with an engineering report for a new water storage tank for the system, in the hopes of seeking possible COVID relief money for that project,” Beckner said. “That's been submitted."