The Virginia Department of Health and Cumberland Plateau Health District have lifted the recreational water advisory for a portion of the Levisa River in Buchanan County.

Earlier this year, flooding caused sewage overflows which resulted in repairs being needed to the sewer mains, according to a written statement.

As a result of the elevated bacteria levels from the sewage overflow, a recreational water advisory was put into effect along the Levisa River from Oakwood, in Buchanan County, downstream to the Kentucky state line.

Repairs are complete, and downstream sampling of the Levisa River indicates bacterial levels are now below levels requiring the advisory.

For more information on recreational water safety, call 276-935-4591 or visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.