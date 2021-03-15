Watch Now: Wildlife rehabilitator helps animals return to natural habitats

MARION, Va. — Darin Handy believes in second chances.
He sees it every day as a wildlife rehabilitator.
Working from his Marion home, Handy, 49, cares for hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned animals each year, giving creatures what they need to return to their natural habitats.
He calls his not-for-profit work “All are God’s Creatures Sanctuary” where he takes in a variety of native wildlife — opossums, owls, turtles, hawks and some of nature’s smallest wildlife like song birds, flying squirrels and chipmunks.
Darin Handy believes in second chances. He sees it every day as a wildlife rehabilitator. Working from his Marion home, Handy, 49, cares for hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned animals each year, giving creatures what they need to return to their natural habitats.
And, then, some of the wildlife he rehabilitates is not so common to Southwest Virginia.
Last year, he cared for his first peregrine falcon, which had been shot. It was then transferred to a more advanced rehabilitation facility in Huntersville, North Carolina. Later, he was brought a least weasel found injured in the road.
“Virginia Tech said it’s the only the second-known observation in Grayson County and the 32nd for the state of Virginia,” said Handy.
Wildlife is often injured and orphaned unintentionally by the actions of humans, he said.
“Sawing down a tree can pose risks for baby squirrels. Mowing the lawn for the first time in the spring can expose and hurt baby rabbits. And, of course, the highway is the cause for many injuries,” he said.
It’s nearly a full-time job for the rehabilitator, but his greatest rewards are seeing a bird take flight after being released into the wild, watching an opossum scamper through the woods for a place to hide, or a turtle swimming off into a stream.
“My goal is to give these animals another day to live and enjoy the life they were meant to have,” said Handy, who spends hours each day nurturing wildlife, wrapping fractures, cleaning injuries or administering medication prescribed by a vet.
Sometimes that means tube feeding baby animals around the clock and monitoring conditions throughout the day. The spring season is particularly busy for him. It’s not unusual for him to care for 30 baby opossums at one time, along with an array of other orphaned species.
Cages, crates and perches are scattered throughout his wildlife facility, where he cares for each animal’s needs.
“I have a 16x16-foot aviary where raptors can fly and regain their strength, along with a wide variety of housing, such as aquariums, homemade housing and kennels, depending on the species, age, and individual need,” he said.
Other than donations, there’s no paycheck attached to his work.
Like Handy, most wildlife permitted rehabilitators work independently and are not paid for their services in the community. After extensive apprenticeship training, Handy became permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources in 2009 and later through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services in 2012.
“It’s illegal to keep or care for orphaned, sick, or injured wildlife unless you are a permitted wildlife rehabilitator,” he said. “I often get native wildlife that has been confiscated by VADWR where people were keeping it illegally,” said the rehabilitator.
Nature’s caretakers
Handy has gained such a favorable reputation as a wildlife rehabilitator that people drive for hours to bring him distressed wildlife. He also gets calls from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologists and conservation officers, along with law enforcement, veterinarians, animal control, state parks and the public.
Handy credits the pandemic for increasing the number of his patients this winter.
“Since COVID, more people are exploring the outdoors, biking and hiking, and stumbling on wildlife that needs human intervention,” he said.
A couple was out walking last week when they came across a red-tailed hawk standing in the road. “Most likely, it was hit by a car,” he said.
He is treating the hawk for a wound on the side of his body between his leg and wing with hopes of a successful recovery.
However, not all patients have as hopeful outcomes.
A barred owl was brought to him with damage in both eyes, also probably caused by being hit by a car.
“Owls hunt mostly by hearing,” he explained. “If one eye is functioning correctly, the other eye can be surgically removed and the owl may still be considered for release. However, if both eyes are damaged, its probability to be returned to the wild becomes grim.”
Handy said more than likely the owl will be transported to the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville, North Carolina, where long-term care and surgery may be necessary.
Opossums are one of the most common wildlife animals to need his care.
He releases as many as 50 to 65 opossums each year. Nine grams of weight is the smallest opossum he’s rehabilitated.
“I’m treating an adult opossum now for severe frostbite and a respiratory infection. Another opossum got his foot hung on a birdfeeder overnight, damaging his ankle, and is currently receiving appropriate treatment.”
It’s not always a pretty job caring for the creatures great and small.
“I’ve had baby squirrels arrive covered with fleas, wildlife with gastrointestinal issues because they were fed the wrong foods, and raptors with open wounds filled with hundreds of maggots. I’m always learning and seeing something new,” said the rehabilitator.
Recently, Handy was required to do some reconstructive surgery to save a turtle that was run over by a car on the highway.
“Thankfully, the person who rescued the turtle also found a piece of the shell. We were able to piece it back together. After about 10 weeks, I was finally able to release him back into the wild.”
Rehabilitators sometimes have to deal with wildlife that has been unintentionally mistreated, he said.
He recently received a turtle that had its shell completely painted.
“Not only does that ruin his camouflage, but turtles need UV absorption through their shells to digest food. Without that, he can easily die.”
For the love of animals
Handy never set out to be a wildlife rehabilitator. The career just sort of found him, he said.
As a child growing up in Grayson County, Handy became accustomed to having animals around him. He’s had dogs and cats since he was a toddler and he grew up around livestock. He often took notice of wildlife while scouting the fields around his house as a youngster.
He thought he wanted a career that offered him the outdoors, but, instead, he wound up graduating from Radford University with a degree in graphic design. He’s operated Handy Graphics in Marion for the past 23 years, which provides his living and helps support his work as a wildlife rehabilitator.
There’s another facet of Handy’s work with animals.
His fascination with unusual creatures began in the 1990s, when he became intrigued by exotic animals. He houses snakes, scorpions, hedgehogs, and others, which he also takes in and cares for at his sanctuary in a separate dedicated area from the wildlife.
Licensed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Handy conducts educational programs at libraries, schools, state parks, fairs, civic organizations and private events throughout the year.
Conducting more than 50 programs with the exotic animals each year helps support his work as a wildlife rehabilitator and exotic sanctuary, although the pandemic prevented him from conducting programs this past year. He hopes he can begin offering the programs by fall because this is the primary means of funding his rescue efforts, along with donations.
Due to permit conditions, Handy cannot receive payment for rehabilitating wildlife; however he can accept donations to help support his services. Anyone who wants to help fund the sanctuary, can contact Handy at allaregodscreatures@yahoo.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.