Watch Now: Wildlife rehabilitator helps animals return to natural habitats

Wildlife is often injured and orphaned unintentionally by the actions of humans, he said.

“Sawing down a tree can pose risks for baby squirrels. Mowing the lawn for the first time in the spring can expose and hurt baby rabbits. And, of course, the highway is the cause for many injuries,” he said.

It’s nearly a full-time job for the rehabilitator, but his greatest rewards are seeing a bird take flight after being released into the wild, watching an opossum scamper through the woods for a place to hide, or a turtle swimming off into a stream.

“My goal is to give these animals another day to live and enjoy the life they were meant to have,” said Handy, who spends hours each day nurturing wildlife, wrapping fractures, cleaning injuries or administering medication prescribed by a vet.

Sometimes that means tube feeding baby animals around the clock and monitoring conditions throughout the day. The spring season is particularly busy for him. It’s not unusual for him to care for 30 baby opossums at one time, along with an array of other orphaned species.

Cages, crates and perches are scattered throughout his wildlife facility, where he cares for each animal’s needs.