BRISTOL, Tenn. — Electric cars may seem as unusual as a three-headed cow.

But not to Phillip Hearl. The attorney from Abingdon owns, drives and loves one — a Tesla Model 3 car that’s fully electric.

“What makes me smile is the responsiveness,” said Hearl. “My last three cars were Audis. This one is the fastest one of all of these. It’s fun, zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds.”

Historically, most electric cars looked different than their gas-powered counterparts. Not anymore. While they have yet to come close to inundating the Mountain Empire and America’s mainstream, they appear to be en route.

“Electric cars are coming,” said Jackson West, a sales associate with Johnson City Nissan, from the passenger seat of an all-electric 2020 Nissan Leaf. “They’re already here.”

Electric cars offer obvious alternatives to their combustible engine, gasoline-consuming, carbon-emitting counterparts. Cars as quiet as a thought, automakers including American stalwarts Chevrolet and Ford to Japan’s Nissan and Germany’s Mercedes-Benz, will manufacture four-wheeled vehicles that one plugs in to charge with electricity, as opposed to the need to gas up to go.

General Motors projects 30 new models of electric cars globally by 2025. By summer’s end, Ford promises its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. To sweeten deals, a federal income tax credit up to $7,500 attaches to the purchase of full electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

“In 2022, Volvo will have a full-electric XC90,” said Brent Caldwell, product specialist with Friendship Cars of Bristol, from the showroom of Friendship Volvo.

Volvo’s XC90 brands as a full-sized luxury SUV. Its current iteration markets as a gas-electric plug-in hybrid and sells for about $70,000. Cords in its trunk allow the driver to plug the vehicle into a 110v outlet for a recharge.

“This hybrid is a way to the full-electric,” said Caldwell, 43. “Eventually, that’s where cars are going.”

Behind the wheel of Nissan’s compact electric Leaf, one hears but the whine of its tires on pavement. No smoke.

“With an electric car, you have instant heat. You don’t have a radiator,” West, 26, said while cruising at 45 along Johnson City’s Motor Mile. “You don’t have the maintenance costs (of a gas-powered car).”

That’s part of the appeal of the Tesla that Hearl bought.

“I was trying to find something that was maintenance-free,” he said. “I’ve done nothing to it. We’ve taken it on a couple of trips — to Savannah, to Asheville.”

These days, they don’t look much different, but they are drastically different. Climb inside a Nissan Leaf. Yank the seatbelt to a click. Depress the brake, thumb a button to start.

No sound.

“Do you hear that?” West said, grinning.

Last week, but one Nissan Leaf was on the lot at Johnson City Nissan. Bristol’s Bill Gatton Nissan, which has sold the Leaf for years, did not have the model in stock.

For now, local dealerships are more likely to feature gas-electric hybrid automobiles than full-bore electric cars. Last week, Friendship Volvo inventory included two 2021 hybrid models, a Volvo S60 recharge plug-in hybrid SUV with an MSRP of $56,885 and the aforementioned Volvo XC90 SUV with an MSRP of $69,575.

Hearl said the Tesla Model 3 that he bought begins at $35,000.

“I got mine in June of last year. You download the app, and buy it through the app,” Hearl said. “Mine is financed through Tesla. There really isn’t a Tesla dealership. They deliver the car to you.”

New electric or hybrid vehicles are not inexpensive.

“I love them,” said Jonathan Mascelli, sales manager of Friendship Volvo in Bristol, Tennessee. “If I could, I’d buy one. The comfort, the quietness, the power when you want it — they’re incredible vehicles.”

Aboard the luxury Volvo XC90 for a drive, roughened patches along State Street vanished. It drove as if the road was paved in silk.

Then there’s the power. A mash upon its accelerator, and in a couple of blinks of an eye, the speedometer hit 60. Yep, that quick.

Same went for the much-smaller and less expensive Nissan Leaf.

“How do people react when they drive the Leaf?” West said. “Pretty much like you. With the instant power, the silent motor, they’re like — ‘Wow!’ I can’t hear anything.’ That’s what I hear.”

Electric cars run on the invisible. It’s as if H.G. Wells invented them.

Doesn’t matter the brand — from a $100,000-plus Porsche Taycan Turbo to the $44,000 Leaf, electric cars whisper.

And they’re clean. That’s the point. Pollution emits from the exhaust of grandma’s aging Buick, but not from a hot rod Porsche electric. Nonetheless, there are questions about the reliability and chargeability of electric cars.

“We are going into uncharted territory,” said Mascelli, 38. “That’s why Volvo’s eight-year, 80,000 mile warranty is so crucial. That puts a lot of people at ease.”

Most, if not all, car-makers feature similar warranties attached to their stable of electric and hybrid vehicles.

So what happens when an electric car needs a charge? One cannot visit a local gas station, plug in and recharge. Not yet, anyway.

The Tennessee Valley Authority recently partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to develop a statewide network of charging stations. They intend to establish fast charging stations every 50 miles along the state’s interstates and major highways.

“This investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a monumental step forward, and I’m proud that Tennessee is leading in this important effort,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “With TVA’s partnership, we will be able to continue our work to protect our environment and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

Tesla installed a charging station at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee. For now, it’s reserved for Tesla customers, including a few local owners. Sam’s Club, on Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia, features a fast charging station.

Hearl said that he has recharged his Tesla at The Pinnacle “probably four or five times” during the nearly year that he’s owned the car.

“I plug it in every night at my house,” he said. “It’s like a large outlet. I can go from zero to full in about five hours.”

Johnson City Nissan features a recharging station with two “pumps.” Similarly, Bill Gatton Nissan in Bristol, Tennessee, owns a charging station, as does Friendship Volvo and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services.

“We have one, it’s on the left side of the building,” Caldwell said. “Right now, there isn’t any set pricing.”

But a passerby cannot simply pull into the Volvo dealership’s lot and for a charge.

“The charging station, its main purpose, is for us to charge our vehicles on-site,” Caldwell said. “Using it on a day-to-day basis, it hasn’t been discussed.”

Multiple websites, including www.plugshare.com, www.evgo.com and www.chargepoint.com identify locations of charging stations.

Other charging options exist for owners of electric and hybrid motor vehicles. Particularly, charging stations can be purchased and installed in homes.

“The one all-electric Volvo that we sold, an XC40, the gentlemen has four outlets at home from which he can charge his car. He has the means to install them,” Caldwell said.

Such charging stations installed in homes range in costs from about $300 to several thousand dollars each. Furthermore, some vehicles include cables with which consumers can simply plug into an outlet at home.

“With the Volvo XC90, there is a cable. You can just park your vehicle and plug it in,” Caldwell said. “To go from empty to completely full, it would take seven or eight hours to recharge. It’s like plugging in your phone.”

We are, quite simply, on the cusp of a cultural revolution. Just as home computers and cell phones changed the way we live, electric cars may do the same.

“It becomes a new behavior that we’ll learn,” Caldwell said. “You’ll plug in the car.”

Though electric cars are here and multiplying, they’re not new. Far from it. Electric cars, or at least electric-powered vehicles, pre-date Henry Ford’s Model-T.

In the days of horse and buggies, an electric-powered carriage was invented as early as 1840. By the early 1900s, electric car companies dotted America’s car-booming terrain. Among them emerged the Anderson Detroit Electric car.

“We used to own one,” said George F. “Buzz” Helms IV, of Bristol’s Helms Candy Co.

His father, George F. Helms III, who died in September, owned an extensive collection of vintage automobiles.

“We had an Anderson Detroit Electric car. It was a 1916,” Helms said. “It was bought from the Biltmore estate. It looked about like Cinderella’s coach. The driver’s seat was in the middle. They made Anderson Detroit electric cars until the 1930s.”

The Anderson Detroit Electric Car Co. manufactured electric cars from 1907 to 1939. It made about 13,000 electric cars in total, far fewer than their combustible engine counterparts. They weren’t alone.

Citicar produced a range of electric vehicles from 1974-1977.

“They sold them at Bristol Lincoln-Mercury,” Helms said.

Americans should brace themselves for an upcoming, silent invasion of the electric car.

“They’re definitely on the way,” West said. “East Tennessee has not gone fully green. Yet. Worldwide sales of the Leaf are going well. Out west, in California and the Seattle area, they’re selling in beaucoups.”

Who knows what the future holds?

Time was when NASA sent men to the moon while staring at computers larger than your house. Living rooms, in years long gone by, glowed with televisions whose screens were about the size of a baseball mitt. Those televisions cost hundreds of dollars. For the same price nowadays, one can purchase a TV screen large enough to be seen by those men on the moon.

We’re in the second infancy of the electric car. Just around the corner of time, perhaps they’ll command the highways and byways like the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol and driveways that just might be your own.

“Ford, GM, when they jumped on board,” Caldwell said, “that said electric cars are coming to the mainstream.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.