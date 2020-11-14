WATCH NOW: West Ridge High architect shows off construction progress

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The new West Ridge High School is far from finished, as evidenced by the mounds of raw dirt, buzzing machinery and hard-hatted construction workers at the site. But after more than two years of construction, it’s actually beginning to look like a school.
On Friday afternoon, Dineen West, the high school’s architect, gave a tour of the site in Blountville to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, a handful of county commissioners and school board members and local media. Everyone wore masks as well as hard hats.
West — who is the president of Kingsport-based firm Cain Rash West — led the group through the high-ceilinged, light-filled atrium into a massive space at the front of the school destined to become the center of its career and technical education (CTE) programs. She pointed out twin classrooms designated for robotics and aviation training, both of which you could peer into through floor-to-ceiling windows.
She led the group into an open space in the school’s center, where a broad flight of steps led to a large upper level. The steps will serve as a spot for students to study, West said, and the upper level will have a café-like feel, with a kiosk that serves food. Courtyards and outdoor spaces on either side would offer additional study spaces, she said.
“This is the learning commons. It’s the hub of the school,” West said. “The learning commons is a newer concept. It’s not the old, quiet library that we grew up in. It’s a place to study and learn and collaborate.”
West also showed off the vast rooms that will become the cafeteria and gymnasium, which will be able to seat 1,000 students and 2,000 students at a time, respectively. She pointed out an enclave that will become a functioning bank for hands-on learning. And she led the group down hallway after hallway of empty classrooms, their numbers marked in blue tape beside the doorways.
Dust covered everything, wires dangled from the exposed pipes in the ceilings and the whole place smelled sharply of paint. One large wing of the school was still just a pair of cinder block walls open to the blue sky. But the school’s final form had emerged enough that it was easy to picture the hallways packed with students and the parking lots busy with cars and buses.
Currently, the only way for those cars and buses to reach the school is via Lynn Road. But Director of Schools David Cox, who joined the tour, said a traffic impact study is currently “in progress” for the school.
“The plan has been for a second access road at a future date,” Cox said.
The group seemed generally enthused about the progress at the school, which Cox estimated will be mostly complete by May.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the size of it,” said Venable, who said the Friday tour was only his second time inside the building. “I’m excited.”
“It’s amazing,” said County Commissioner Angie Stanley, who represents Kingsport and chairs the County Commission’s Education Committee. “It’s a 21st-century school.”
She added that her favorite part of the facility was the learning commons.
“That right there, I think, is really, really neat,” she said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!