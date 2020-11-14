WATCH NOW: West Ridge High architect shows off construction progress

West also showed off the vast rooms that will become the cafeteria and gymnasium, which will be able to seat 1,000 students and 2,000 students at a time, respectively. She pointed out an enclave that will become a functioning bank for hands-on learning. And she led the group down hallway after hallway of empty classrooms, their numbers marked in blue tape beside the doorways.

Dust covered everything, wires dangled from the exposed pipes in the ceilings and the whole place smelled sharply of paint. One large wing of the school was still just a pair of cinder block walls open to the blue sky. But the school’s final form had emerged enough that it was easy to picture the hallways packed with students and the parking lots busy with cars and buses.

Currently, the only way for those cars and buses to reach the school is via Lynn Road. But Director of Schools David Cox, who joined the tour, said a traffic impact study is currently “in progress” for the school.

“The plan has been for a second access road at a future date,” Cox said.

The group seemed generally enthused about the progress at the school, which Cox estimated will be mostly complete by May.