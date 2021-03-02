WATCH NOW: Washington County, Virginia kicks off spring litter campaign

Formally, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation are teaming up to help combat littering in the county.

The goal of the March Litter Prevention campaign will be to remind citizens to properly secure their household waste while transporting it to the convenience station and to always use an appropriate trash receptacle, Andis said.

“Currently, deputies are picking up bags of trash from the roadways and searching through the bags to identify the owners,” Andis said. “The deputies are then making contact with the owner and informing them of the litter laws. It seems that many people are not securing their bags of waste before transporting them to a convenience station, causing the bags of waste to end up along the roadways.”

According to Andis, deputies will issue a summons to anyone caught littering.

The Sheriff’s Office has planned a community litter pickup day on March 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who wants to help clean up that day or volunteer to help clean up a roadway should call Deputy Dennis Blalock at 276-676-6000.

