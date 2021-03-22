WATCH NOW: Volunteers raise funds for future Damascus dog park

“Just imagine half of a football field but a little wider,” he said. “It will make an excellent source for off-leash exercise for more active dogs.”

The development team is looking at hiring workers to either install the fence or supervise volunteer labor.

He is encouraged that a grant program sponsored by Petsafe could provide additional funding for adding a water system and the other amenities, such as gazebos, tables, benches and pet waste stations that will complete the package. Eventually, trees will be added for shade and aesthetic value.

Right now, Smith said the only water available for the dogs is a nearby creek and a restroom at the adjacent ballpark. Funding for a water system will allow the park to feature bi-level dog park water fountains for the owners and their dogs to hydrate during their stays.

The dog park will be free for public use. The town’s maintenance department will work with volunteers to keep the park clean.

Smith said it may be possible to eventually build a series of trails outside of the off-leash and fenced-in areas. A dog swimming area is another possibility, he said.