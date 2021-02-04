Watch Now: Virginia Lottery Board approves new casino regulations

The Virginia Lottery Board on Wednesday approved preliminary casino regulations and gaming license applications will be available in April.
Meeting online, the board voted 6-1, with one abstention, to approve nearly 300 pages of guidance for the state’s future casino operators. Under legislation allowing casinos to operate in five cities, these “emergency regulations” are to be reviewed by the governor’s office and become effective April 7, lottery officials said. The 2020 casino legislation required adoption of an initial regulatory framework by April.
These regulations will form the basis of permanent regulations, which are to be developed over the next 12-18 months.
“These are primarily for the casinos and all the regulated entities that are waiting to learn what we are going to require in their application process,” Virginia Lottery General Counsel Amy Dilworth told the board. “These are, in particular, geared toward them having notice of what they are expected to have once they are up and running, and there is a section in these emergency regs specific to the application and what will be required in the process they will participate [in] to get those applications submitted.”
Voters in four of five eligible cities approved casino projects last November so those operators — Hard Rock International for Bristol, Caesars for Danville, the Pamunkey Indian tribe for Norfolk and Rush Street Gaming for Portsmouth — can use these regulations to formulate their applications.
All underwent preliminary financial review by the Lottery Board prior to last year’s referendums.
“We would expect they would probably be able to begin submitting applications, once they’ve had time to digest what’s in the emergency regulations and all of the requirements for what their applications must include,” Dilworth said.
Backers of the Bristol casino project declined to comment on today’s action or the regulations.
A fifth casino has been proposed in the city of Richmond and is pending a public referendum in November.
The regulations cover the application process and fees, licenses, service permits, state monitoring of all gaming operations, restrictions, taxes, fees and penalties, internal controls and record-keeping, facility standards and regulations specific to table gaming and slot machines.
“The goal is to provide a comprehensive, meaningful structure without any great surprises to the industry or any outliers as the types of things we are doing,” Deputy General Counsel Bob Fontaine said. “I don’t think there is something here that is going to cause shock waves through the casino industry.”
Licenses and permits
Extensive criminal and financial background checks will be required of every principal involved in the casino operation — at a cost of $50,000 apiece — and those are at the center of each gaming license application. Once a gaming license is awarded, the facility operator must pay a $15 million issuance fee and the license is good for 10 years.
Additionally, Fontaine said, every person working in a casino must undergo a criminal background check and those with criminal records won’t be allowed to work there.
“The casino industry, if you go back 60 or 70 years, had some unsavory characters,” Fontaine said. “The modern regulatory protocols are a response to that and to make sure the people benefitting financially as owners and operators are completely above board.”
Supplier permits are required of all contractors, key management personnel, manufacturers and slot machine management system providers, Fontaine said. Each permit requires a $5,000 application fee and $5,000 annual fee and all must undergo the background checks. Permits are one year with four automatic renewals and are portable, Fontaine said, so that if someone moves to another casino their permit accompanies them.
All gaming and non-gaming casino employees, plus major and minor vendors will be required to have a service permit. These are good for five years and require a $500 application fee.
Monitoring
The state will closely monitor casino operations — electronically, through regular reporting and with lottery personnel at each facility.
Every slot machine will be connected to a server, and every server will be connected to the state’s central monitoring system, Fontaine said.
“The lottery will have its own system that looks at each play on slot machines,” he said. “We will have contractor staff, with cameras, looking at statewide slot machine operations, looking for anomalies. It will also register sales and payouts so that we know what our tax is for all the slot machines. That’s all done electronically.”
The Lottery Board will also have access to gross gaming revenue reports and casino accounting data, according to Gina Smith, deputy director for gaming compliance.
As part of its review, the state must also approve administrative controls and record-keeping requirements, accounting controls, suspicious activity reports that are required by the federal government, a compliance program, surveillance, security and internal audit standards.
“Most of these internal controls have to be submitted to us 60 days before their opening. That gives us time to review them before they are permitted to open,” Fontaine said.
Long, deliberative process
Developing the permanent casino regulations will be a “long, deliberative process,” Dilworth told the board.
A 30-day comment period for the public to submit suggestions regarding the final regulations is scheduled April 26-May 26. The staff is then to incorporate that feedback into proposed permanent regulations, which must be approved by the board by Nov. 22. Dilworth said they expect to have them done “well in advance of that date.”
Once approved, those proposed regulations go the attorney general and the executive branch for review, she said. The governor’s approval will trigger a 60-day public comment period on the proposed permanent regulations.
At least 15 days after the comment period ends, the board is to vote on the regulations and again forward them to the executive branch for a final review. Under the statute, the permanent regulations must be in effect by Oct. 7, 2022.
Most casinos are expected to be completed by late 2022 or the first half of 2023, developers previously said.
“This potentially 18-month-long period of time is the average length of time it takes to adopt final regulations under the Virginia Administrative Process Act,” Dilworth said. “It is not unusual. We certainly hope it will take less time than this, but we just don’t know.”