Watch Now: Virginia Lottery Board approves new casino regulations

The Virginia Lottery Board on Wednesday approved preliminary casino regulations and gaming license applications will be available in April.

Meeting online, the board voted 6-1, with one abstention, to approve nearly 300 pages of guidance for the state’s future casino operators. Under legislation allowing casinos to operate in five cities, these “emergency regulations” are to be reviewed by the governor’s office and become effective April 7, lottery officials said. The 2020 casino legislation required adoption of an initial regulatory framework by April.

These regulations will form the basis of permanent regulations, which are to be developed over the next 12-18 months.

“These are primarily for the casinos and all the regulated entities that are waiting to learn what we are going to require in their application process,” Virginia Lottery General Counsel Amy Dilworth told the board. “These are, in particular, geared toward them having notice of what they are expected to have once they are up and running, and there is a section in these emergency regs specific to the application and what will be required in the process they will participate [in] to get those applications submitted.”