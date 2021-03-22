WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

She believes her personal approach to animal care will set her apart from other clinics.

“I like to think I take an empathetic approach to animal care.

“A lot of vet clinics have you in and out the door and you don’t feel like it was a personal experience. I want to offer a personal approach to animal care. That’s the kind of practice I want to have because our pets are our family members,” she said.

Her schooling taught her to look over the animal from head to toe.

“The importance of a physical examination should never be overlooked. Just putting my hands on the animals is so important — starting at the nose and working all the way to the tail. If an animal comes in with an infected eye, you might miss something else if you don’t look at the entire animal.”

Griffin believes one of the hardest things for a veterinarian is to balance the needs of their patients with the financial limitations of the clients.

Although she offers third-party payment options such as Care Credit and Scratch Pay, Griffin said her small business is not equipped to offer an in-house payment system for clients at this time.