WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

SALTVILLE, Va. — A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners.
It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.
It’s that hometown flavor that drew Griffin back to the Southwest Virginia town after she graduated in 2018 from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, whose main campus is at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
The school is one of less than 30 veterinary medicine colleges in the country, making the field a very competitive career choice.
“It was a priority for me to come back home even though a lot of my classmates were settling in Northern Virginia to find work,” said the 30-year old doctor.
“I’m super close to my family. I definitely wanted to stay as close to home as possible. I am proud of my roots in Appalachia. These are people who have supported me all of my life. I want to give back to the community,” she said.
However, Griffin found few job opportunities in the immediate area after graduation.
After some soul searching, she launched her own practice in town, building the business from the ground up.
A lot of the pieces of the puzzle were coming together for the new veterinarian when she located a vacant building on Main Street that once housed the Saltbox Restaurant. A complete remodel added three exam rooms, a surgery room, a treatment area, a waiting area, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint.
Before hanging out the open sign, Griffin hired Bailey Greer, a licensed technician, and two part-time receptionists. Leola Neal Griffin is helping her daughter manage the office.
Personal approach
Griffin has been pleasantly surprised at how her practice has taken off in just three months.
“I was concerned about how busy I would be at first. But, now we do surgeries and book up with appointments every day of the week.”
Griffin, who does wellness care primarily for dogs and cats, said the beauty of working in a close-knit community sometimes affords her the opportunity to care for a not-so-traditional pet.
“Someone recently called the clinic and asked if I would take an X-ray on a lamb. They thought its leg was broken. I thought ‘sure, why not?’” she said.
She believes her personal approach to animal care will set her apart from other clinics.
“I like to think I take an empathetic approach to animal care.
“A lot of vet clinics have you in and out the door and you don’t feel like it was a personal experience. I want to offer a personal approach to animal care. That’s the kind of practice I want to have because our pets are our family members,” she said.
Her schooling taught her to look over the animal from head to toe.
“The importance of a physical examination should never be overlooked. Just putting my hands on the animals is so important — starting at the nose and working all the way to the tail. If an animal comes in with an infected eye, you might miss something else if you don’t look at the entire animal.”
Griffin believes one of the hardest things for a veterinarian is to balance the needs of their patients with the financial limitations of the clients.
Although she offers third-party payment options such as Care Credit and Scratch Pay, Griffin said her small business is not equipped to offer an in-house payment system for clients at this time.
“A lot of people think veterinarians get into this career to make money. I want to chuckle when I hear that,” she said.
The costs of medicines play a large role in what a veterinarian has to charge a client, she said.
“I don’t get to decide how much medicines cost. After all, I have to buy the medicine before I can prescribe it,” she said.
For the love of animals
Griffin graduated from the honors program at Emory & Henry College in 2013, majoring in both chemistry and music.
Majoring in music helped her become a better-rounded student.
“The arts helped me gain confidence in myself, and that came from regularly performing in front of an audience. It also helped my discipline, since my music courses required just as much time and dedication — and sometimes more — than my chemistry classes,” she said.
Just like music, Griffin’s love for animals started early in her life.
By the time she was 3, her vocabulary consisted of a variety of dog breeds like Dalmatian and Rottweiler.
“I had dog books, stuffed animals and clothes with dogs on them,” she said.
By age 7, she was attracted to wildlife conservation TV shows.
“I was obsessed with watching Steve Irwin, the crocodile hunter. Everyone knew not to interrupt me the hour he came on during the week. That was my time,” laughed Griffin.
“I always had a dog and cat to play with while growing up, and I still do,” she added.
Her Australian Shepherd dog, Sophie, shares the house with Charlie, a black rescue cat found in Saltville that went to live with Griffin while she was in vet school.
She also keeps a menagerie of animals at her parents’ house nearby. Griffin bottle fed 20 orphaned kittens last summer, keeping two of them for her family.
Visitors at the clinic are often greeted by Ash, a feral cat Erin rescued and made the office cat.
Saltville Animal Clinic is at 151 West Main St. in Saltville. The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Due to COVID-19, the clinic is currently offering curbside service.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.