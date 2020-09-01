 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Va.’s first lady Pamela Northam visits SW Va. teachers with stop in Abingdon
0 comments
top story
Miss Amy’s
A GARDEN VISIT

WATCH NOW: Va.’s first lady Pamela Northam visits SW Va. teachers with stop in Abingdon

Only $5 for 5 months
Pamela Northam visits Abingdon 02

With kids playing outside, Amy Bowie (center), owner of Miss Amy’s LLC child care center in Abingdon, Virginia, visits with Pamela Northam (left), first lady of Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
Pamela Northam visits Abingdon 03

First lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam, talks about her visit to Abingdon on Monday afternoon.

ABINGDON, Va — First lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visited the garden at Miss Amy’s LLC child care center in Abingdon on Monday.

“We love coming out to Southwest Virginia so much,” Northam said. “Any chance we get to come to Abingdon, we’re excited to come out here.”

Northam’s visit followed earlier stops at schools in Marion and Blacksburg.

“We do a back-to-school tour every year,” Northam said. “We’ve gone over 5,000 miles across the commonwealth.”

Northam stressed the vitality of early childhood education during her visit.

“We talk about the importance of getting ready for school,” she said. “It’s not just buying backpacks and getting new clothes.”

Early childhood centers are key, Northam said,

Pamela Northam visits Abingdon 04

Amy Bowie (left) owner of Miss Amy's LLC child care center in Abingdon, Viginia, introduces two of her students to Pamela Northam (right), the first lady of Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

“It really has to do with making sure our children have all the skills they need to start kindergarten,” said Northam, an occupational therapist. “We need those early years. They are so vital and critical to brain development, zero to 5. Really, 80% of the brain is [developed]before the child even gets to kindergarten.”

Miss Amy’s currently enrolls 40 pupils but has a license for 61. The operator, Amy Bowie, says 50 children are currently on the waiting list.

Pamela Northam visits Abingdon 01

With kids playing outside, Amy Bowie (left), owner of Miss Amy’s LLC child care center in Abingdon, Virginia, visits with Pamela Northam (right), first lady of Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Under state distancing guidelines, Bowie is now limited in her child care capacity.

“We’re under the restrictions right now of smaller group sizes, and the groups have to be separated,” Bowie said. “And I totally understand that.”

Northam met children in the garden at the center.

“It is so critical that we provide all children an opportunity to learn in those critical years,” Northam said. “And folks like Miss Amy [Bowie], who’s been doing this for 28 years, are so critical to that environment.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts