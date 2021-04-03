Watch Now: Two local businesses contracting to produce items for Hard Rock

Hard Rock International officials hosted a vendor fair last fall at the Bristol Mall to meet with local business owners interested in working together. Both Hester and Sexton participated.

“While Hard Rock is a global brand, we also work hard to ensure we engage the local communities we are in and support the flavors and cultures of the region,” Tracy Bradford, Hard Rock executive vice president of administration, said in an email.

Hester said the opportunity to market elsewhere was surprising.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was our full intention to work with them [Hard Rock] and be able to prepare fudge whenever they come to Bristol, but it certainly was a pleasant surprise to be contacted in December, fill out the application process and become a vendor — then be able to already have a foot in the door towards earning the business for the other Hard Rock casinos across the country as well as the exciting one coming here,” Hester said.

The Southern Churn has been in business six years and currently supplies wholesale products to other business in the Carolinas and operates a “robust” fundraising program for local teams and events.