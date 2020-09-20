WATCH NOW: Tudor discusses the challenges of her first months as Bristol Tennessee City Schools director

But she added that her greatest concern is the safety of students and staff. She acknowledges that there is no way to guarantee no one will be exposed to the virus, but they are doing everything they can to ensure the buildings are as safe as possible. She trusts theses safety measures enough that her youngest son, a 10th-grader at Tennessee High School, is among the many students who returned in person.

Initially, city school students studied remotely. On Aug. 24, in-person classes resumed, although parents still had the choice between in-person or remote learning. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade returned for classes five days a week while students in seventh through 12th grade are operating on a hybrid schedule, attending school two days per week and studying remotely the other three.

Tudor said she thought the first days of in-person classes went well, and, overall, the families that sent their children back to classes were prepared to follow protocols and requirements. She added that they have had no complaints about mask requirements.

She said the majority of families want their children back in schools — about 80% of students returned to classrooms across the district during the first week it was allowed.