WATCH NOW: Tudor discusses the challenges of her first months as Bristol Tennessee City Schools director

BRISTOL, Tenn. — It’s been a tumultuous year for Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
In February, a controversy over the academic credentials of the school system’s recently hired schools director resulted in his removal.
And a month later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the district, and others across the region and nation, to cut the academic year short. That was followed by months of planning to return to the classroom in August with a lot of uncertainty and unknowns.
Annette Tudor, 49, a longtime school system employee and current director of schools, said leading BTCS through these turbulent times has been difficult, but it’s also been an honor and a privilege.
Tudor first served as interim director of schools, from July 2019 through November 2019, after the departure of Gary Lilly, BTCS’s longtime director. In February, Tudor was asked to step again into the role of interim director, after former Director of Schools Tom Sisk resigned. At a called May 4 meeting the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education approved a four-year employment contract for Tudor as the new director.
Sisk’s departure followed a public outcry that resulted from the revelation that the new director received his doctorate degree from an online unaccredited university. The scandal shook public trust in the Board of Education and the school system.
Before stepping back into the role of interim director, Tudor told then-board Chairman Nelson Pyle that she would face the significant challenge of restoring public trust in the school system.
In a recent interview, Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier that she believes there has been significant healing on that front. The COVID-19 pandemic, which ramped up in the U.S. less than a month after she resumed serving as interim director, may have helped bring the school system and community together, despite social distancing, she said.
“That is the blessing, if there is any blessing out of the COVID situation — is that our community at large has really rallied around one another,” Tudor said.
However, she added that there’s still work to do. There are still people in the community who don’t know her and she wants to make sure the community trusts that she will deliver on promises she makes.
The pandemic has also brought frustration. Federal and state agencies have changed safety suggestions and school operation guidelines abruptly and often, forcing school leaders to constantly play catch up.
The poor timing of some changes was especially frustrating for Tudor. One week before BTCS started its school year, the Tennessee Department of Education and the state Department of Health changed their guidance to recommend that schools allow children to attend classes in person even when there is high community spread of the virus, as long as they can do so safely.
“We’d spent months planning and preparing for where we thought we were heading and then that shifted — the timeliness of that was not effective,” Tudor said. “That was probably my greatest frustration, we needed guidance months ago to try to prepare for what we were doing, we didn’t get it until weeks ago and that’s a little bit late for us to get back at it.”
She added that there’s been no guidance about how standardized testing will be handled during the pandemic, other than the testing will occur. However, she said there is an ongoing discussion and school system directors across the state are pressuring the state education department to reconsider. Under the current circumstances, there should be no testing requirements for teachers or students, Tudor said.
“I think that the really difficult part of that is that our teachers, they’re held directly accountable for the results of those tests and so if our students don’t perform well, that’s a direct reflection on them,” the schools director said.
Standardized test performance affects how teachers are evaluated for years and also affects tenure decisions. She said teachers are figuring things out as they go, while under a great deal of stress. School administrators want to lessen that stress, she said, while ensuring that teachers have the tools and guidance they need. Tudor believes requiring standardized testing under the pandemic is unfortunate, frustrating and unfair.
Back to school
Tudor has been consistent in her stance that the best place for students to be during this pandemic is physically in school. The most important reason is that there are families that need extra assistance, with meals, household items and additional education needs, but weren’t getting it, she said.
BTCS found that the number of families picking up meals decreased significantly when school started, despite the system serving thousands of meals over the summer. She added that The Connection, BTCS’s family resource center, usually serves about 50 families at a given time, but at the beginning of the year they were only supporting around 15.
As an educator, she also is concerned that the five months students spent outside of school created an instructional gap and an academic deficiency.
“It’ll be, I speculate, at least a two-year process of making up for that lost ground,” Tudor said. “But I think we’ll realize, like we’ve realized in the last couple weeks, that the emotional and mental toll this has taken on not only our students, but our families and our teachers and staff members, I think we’ll feel those effects for a long time.”
She expects this emotional and mental toll will reverberate negatively in the performance of students, so school officials are prioritizing supporting students emotionally, socially and academically. She added that having kids back in school provides much-needed stability for many students and parents, especially those who are at risk academically or those with special needs that can’t be met in a virtual setting.
But she added that her greatest concern is the safety of students and staff. She acknowledges that there is no way to guarantee no one will be exposed to the virus, but they are doing everything they can to ensure the buildings are as safe as possible. She trusts theses safety measures enough that her youngest son, a 10th-grader at Tennessee High School, is among the many students who returned in person.
Initially, city school students studied remotely. On Aug. 24, in-person classes resumed, although parents still had the choice between in-person or remote learning. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade returned for classes five days a week while students in seventh through 12th grade are operating on a hybrid schedule, attending school two days per week and studying remotely the other three.
Tudor said she thought the first days of in-person classes went well, and, overall, the families that sent their children back to classes were prepared to follow protocols and requirements. She added that they have had no complaints about mask requirements.
She said the majority of families want their children back in schools — about 80% of students returned to classrooms across the district during the first week it was allowed.
However, she is also thankful the school year started remotely. She said it allowed parents and students to become familiar with online learning. If a student is exposed to COVID-19, inside of school or outside of it, she said they may have to quarantine so it would be easy for them to transition to doing their coursework online, if they are healthy enough to do so.
What’s next?
The next challenge Tudor expects is determining how school funding from the state is affected by increased numbers of parents choosing to homeschool their children or not send their kids to public schools. She said there hasn’t been a significant decline in students so far, but there are concerns that some students may be lost throughout the year, which would affect the amount of funding.
There is support at the state level to not hold districts responsible by cutting funding, but school systems across the state have received no guarantees, Tudor said.
The district is spending a lot of money to operate under the current conditions, money that wasn’t budgeted ahead of time. She said the division has received funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has helped provide some personal protective and sanitizing equipment. However, she said the school system has had to purchase other protective equipment like plastic glass barriers without additional assistance and overall, not much money has been allocated to school systems.
Flu season is another hurdle they are preparing for, she said.
“We do have concerns about what happens when we approach the typical flu season and we still have a pandemic we are dealing with,” Tudor said. “I think that’ll be a struggle because we deal with rough flu seasons in our school district.”
She said serious efforts will be made to encourage families and district employees to get flu shots to try to limit flu spreading in school buildings and potentially creating a merged threat with COVID-19.
Still, Tudor emphasized that there are plenty of good things happening across the school system and having kids back in classes is exciting for a number of reasons. Not only does it provide stability for students and allow them to participate in extracurricular and athletic activities, it also allows administrators to focus on some of the other priorities for the school district. Those priorities include establishing the district’s five-year strategic plan and further expanding career technical education programs at Tennessee High School.
Just before the school year began, the district added five new CTE programs thanks to state and federal grants. The five new programs include cybersecurity, welding, teaching as a profession, hospitality and tourism as well as sport and human performance.
Tudor added that work on Tennessee Middle School is coming along, and students at Vance Middle School will be able to use the newly rebuilt gymnasium for the majority of this school year. The new school is expected to be completed for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“That’s a visible piece of progress, not only for our school community, but for Bristol,” Tudor said. “That it’s moving ahead, that’s definitely exciting.”
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.