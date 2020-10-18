WATCH NOW: Trump parade rolls through Tri-Cities with just over 2 weeks until vote

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday morning, a little more than two weeks before Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in the parking lot of Sullivan East Middle School for a vehicle parade supporting his reelection.
They came in trucks decked with Trump campaign flags and U.S. flags, some as big as tablecloths. They wore Trump hats and sweatshirts decorated in the Stars and Stripes. One couple had a life-size doll of the president, complete with a Trump baseball cap, sitting in the backseat of their cream-colored Rolls Royce. Another supporter opted for a rubber Trump mask that covered his entire head.
The country is experiencing another surge of COVID-19 cases alongside the ongoing economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, and the president has been struggling to keep up with former Vice President Biden in recent national polls. But the parade’s participants had one message: They’re more than satisfied with President Trump. They want him back for a second term.
“He’s done real good so far,” said Dan Kirschbaum, a 48-year-old Sullivan County resident who had draped his roofless red Jeep with Trump flags. “The Democrats give him no credit, so people have got to stand up for him and show their support.”
“We finally have a man in office who is really trying to stand up for what’s right and do what he’s supposed to do,” Bristol Virginia resident Debbie Isley said.
“He’s not perfect and sometimes he says things he’s not supposed to, but he’s trying and I think everybody needs to work together for the economy,” she added.
As the morning chill lifted, the parking lot took on the feel of a tailgate party. People bought Trump paraphernalia from a vendor, laughed with each other around their vehicles, played country music and sounded air horns.
At a little after 11 a.m., with a great deal of cheering, honking and engine-revving, the brigade slowly began rolling out of Sullivan East. It took a good 10 minutes for every last truck to get on the road.
The group traveled through Bristol and ended their route at around 1 p.m. in Kingsport, where they gathered behind the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Some of the rally-goers wore masks, but the majority chose not to.
A number of Republican leaders spoke, including Diana Harshbarger, the Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“President Trump has his eye on our district. I’m going to make sure that he never takes his eye off our district,” Harshbarger said. “If you get out and vote, you take anybody you can to the polls and vote, and you better vote for anybody that’s got an ‘R’ behind their name.”
Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, who represents Bristol and organized the parade, said more than 600 cars participated, and he called it a “big success.”
“This is Trump country. The American people in this area, they believe in God, America and freedom, and they’re showing that strong support,” he said. “We do not want a socialist nation. We want it maintained on the foundation it was founded on. We are fighting to maintain our country.”
