WATCH NOW: Trump parade rolls through Tri-Cities with just over 2 weeks until vote

“He’s not perfect and sometimes he says things he’s not supposed to, but he’s trying and I think everybody needs to work together for the economy,” she added.

As the morning chill lifted, the parking lot took on the feel of a tailgate party. People bought Trump paraphernalia from a vendor, laughed with each other around their vehicles, played country music and sounded air horns.

At a little after 11 a.m., with a great deal of cheering, honking and engine-revving, the brigade slowly began rolling out of Sullivan East. It took a good 10 minutes for every last truck to get on the road.

The group traveled through Bristol and ended their route at around 1 p.m. in Kingsport, where they gathered behind the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. Some of the rally-goers wore masks, but the majority chose not to.

A number of Republican leaders spoke, including Diana Harshbarger, the Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“President Trump has his eye on our district. I’m going to make sure that he never takes his eye off our district,” Harshbarger said. “If you get out and vote, you take anybody you can to the polls and vote, and you better vote for anybody that’s got an ‘R’ behind their name.”