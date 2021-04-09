Watch Now: Trial date set to determine damages owed in Baby Doe case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for July to determine the damages owed to the plaintiffs in a major opioid lawsuit for Northeast Tennessee, nearly four years after it was filed.

The “Sullivan Baby Doe” case, formally known as Staubus vs. Purdue, will go to trial Monday, July 26. Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody, who is presiding over the suit, set the date during a Thursday hearing conducted via Zoom.

The plaintiffs, government entities and a baby who was born drug-dependent (the latter is represented by a guardian), are seeking $2.4 billion in damages for the havoc wreaked by the opioid crisis.

Two of the original corporate defendants in the case, the pharmaceutical companies Purdue and Mallinckrodt, have since filed for bankruptcy.

Endo, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, is the only corporate defendant left standing — and it isn’t in good standing with the court.

On Tuesday, in a strongly worded order, Moody granted a default judgment on liability against Endo and in favor of the plaintiffs. The decision means that the court has deemed Endo liable for the claims against it. Now, all that’s left is to figure out is how much money it owes the plaintiffs in damages.