KINGSPORT, Tenn. — One family. Five hospitalizations. Three deaths. Seventeen days.

That is the cost of COVID-19 to Ricky and Gregory Watterson, Gail Watterson-Peterson, Richard Watterson Jr. and their various relatives.

Sitting in Ricky’s Kingsport home one Tuesday in early March, the siblings described how, between November 2020 and January of the new year, Ricky and four of his relatives were hospitalized with severe complications from the respiratory illness. Only Ricky and his stepbrother, Keith Love, came home alive.

The other three — Ricky’s father, 94-year-old former Kingsport Vice Mayor Richard Watterson Sr., his stepmother, 90-year-old Barbara “Bobbie” Love Watterson, and another stepbrother, 71-year-old Charles “Buzzy” Love — succumbed to the respiratory illness within 17 days of each other.

The funerals for those family members happened even more quickly: three in 15 days.

It’s worth noting that Ricky Watterson’s family, in addition to having a rich history of public service in the area, is Black. Their family’s losses reflect the pandemic’s disproportionately heavy toll on Black Americans, who are 2.9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 1.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disparity in death rates climbs even higher for Black citizens 65 and older like Richard Sr., Barbara and Charles Love.

Flanked by his sister, 63-year-old Gail Watterson-Peterson, his brother, 59-year-old Gregory Watterson, and their stepbrother, 75-year-old Richard Watterson Jr., Ricky struggled to describe what his family had just been through.

“It was just….” the 57-year-old started, clearly casting around for a significant adjective. “It was….”

“Overwhelming,” Richard Jr. offered from the recliner beside him.

“One loss in the family is hard,” Ricky Watterson added. “But when your phone keeps ringing [with bad news] … It was unthinkable.”

A sprawling but close family

The Watterson family tree is sprawling and multifaceted, in part because Richard Harvey Watterson Sr. had three spouses over the course of his adulthood. Gail, Gregory and Ricky are step-siblings to Richard Jr., who has a different mother. And when Richard Sr. married Barbara “Bobbie” Love Watterson, she brought children from a previous marriage to the fold — including Richard Keith Love, Charles “Buzzy” William Love Jr. and Elizabeth “Libby” Murphy.

It’s a little confusing, especially given the abundance of Richards. Ricky Watterson’s full first name is also Richard, and his 13-year-old son’s full name is Richard Kennedy Watterson, although he goes by Kennedy.

“Our family’s kind of like George Foreman’s family,” Richard Jr. said, prompting laughter from his step-siblings as they sat together in Ricky’s house.

But the way Ricky puts it, the family is as tight-knit as it is blended, with love and respect running through and across its various branches.

“We may be stepbrothers and sisters, but we are so close,” he said. “We just have that respect for each other.”

‘He was in denial’

The Watterson family’s ordeal with COVID-19 started last November, according to Ricky Watterson. The Friday before Thanksgiving, a day after stopping by Richard Sr. and Barbara’s house, Ricky was picking up Kennedy from school, he said. He realized he felt hot.

“I said, ‘Kennedy, touch my head. I feel like I’m warm,’” Ricky Watterson recalled. “He said, ‘Yeah, you’re warm.’ So ... I came home and I said, ‘Kennedy, I’m gonna go lie down.’”

The Kingsport resident, who now works as a photographer for a private investigation company, began to feel dizzy and “just absolutely exhausted” the next morning, he said. He said he went to an urgent care clinic, where he tested negative for the flu and was given a COVID-19 test. They told him that the results would take about five days to come back, and that he should go to the ER if his symptoms worsened before that.

“That Saturday night, it hit me,” he said. “I had the worst chills I’ve ever had. I was just absolutely freezing.”

Then came a fever that quickly climbed to 102.5 and hovered there for a while. Gail and Gregory said that by that point, they were hounding their brother over the phone, pleading with him to go to the hospital. Ricky said he stalled because he was worried about who would take care of his son while he was out of the house. (His boss, Greg White, offered to.)

“He was in denial,” Gail said.

By the time White drove him to Holston Valley Medical Center, Ricky said, he was so oxygen-deficient he could barely speak. It wasn’t clear when the urgent care test came back, but the doctors at the hospital didn’t need it. Ricky remembers one telling him that COVID-19 was wreaking havoc in his lungs.

The doctor urged him to take some experimental drugs — the same used to treat former President Donald Trump for COVID-19 — along with some IV-based treatment. It worked. Two days later, the day before Thanksgiving, Ricky was released.

“I said, ‘Thank God, they released him the day before Thanksgiving,’” Richard Jr. recalled thinking when he heard the news. “We’ve been blessed.”

In reality, the family’s ordeal was picking up speed.

One home, four more hospitalized

According to her stepchildren, Barbara Love Watterson, Richard Sr.’s third wife, didn’t act like the 90-year-old she was: She was always moving, always busy with something, always helping other people — especially Richard Sr., who had gotten weaker over the past few years.

“She was still working up till she was 84 years old,” Gail said. “She did not look her age, either.”

But Gail said that even before Ricky’s illness reached its worst point, Barbara told her over the phone that she wasn’t feeling well.

“I could hear it in her voice. She was hoarse, she was coughing,” Gail said.

Gail said she encouraged her stepmother to get tested for COVID-19. Barbara took her advice, along with Richard Sr. Both tested positive not long after Thanksgiving.

Barbara was quickly hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center. Richard Sr.’s case was deemed mild enough for him to stay at home, where he was cared for by Barbara’s son, Keith, who had just arrived from Kentucky to help his mother and stepfather.

“[Keith] was telling us not to come over,” said Gail, who said she frequently checked in on her sick family members by phone. “I talked to Keith constantly. … He didn’t want anybody else to get sick.”

She did remember Keith saying that his brother, Charles, came over one day to help Keith change Richard Sr.’s sheets, though.

Before long, Richard Sr., Keith and his brother, Charles Love, all military veterans, were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Mountain Home VA hospital in Johnson City.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” Gail said emphatically of the four new cases in the family.

Barbara seemed to be doing better at one point in December. Then, “everything just went downhill,” Ricky said. She died Dec. 22.

On New Year’s Eve, at a funeral held outdoors and limited to 15 minutes due to COVID-19 safety precautions, she was buried by her family.

By then, Keith had recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital. Ricky said he remembered seeing Keith holding an oxygen tank while sitting between his siblings.

“I think it robs the person that passed,” he said of the funeral’s time limit. “I think it robbed the family of being able to grieve and meet other family members. Fifteen minutes, you know?”

‘You need to come see your dad’

That same day, the family received more bad news.

“They called us the day of our stepmother’s funeral and said, ‘It’s turning. You need to come see your dad,’” Gregory recalled.

None of them had been allowed to see Richard Sr. since he was admitted to the Mountain Home VA hospital. The implications of this urgent message to come see him were not lost on Gregory.

“That’s when I told the rest of the family, ‘We need to go see Dad right after the funeral,’” he said.

Barely finished with saying goodbye to Barbara, Gregory, Ricky, Gail and Richard Jr., along with some of their other family members, soon found themselves entering their father’s hospital room in twos for what was clearly a second goodbye.

Gail, Gregory, Ricky and Richard Jr. all said their father was a loving, mild-tempered man, slow to anger, quick to help anyone who asked for it. Inside Richard Sr.’s hospital room that day, Ricky said his father could no longer talk — at least not with his mouth.

“He talked to us by blinking,” Ricky said. “I said, ‘I love you, Daddy,’ he blinked his eyes. … I said, ‘There’s [Gregory], and he blinked his eyes.’”

“He was so happy. We could see it from his face,” Ricky added. “He was at peace. He never cried, and he just looked at us with his hazel eyes.”

Gregory managed to visit Richard Sr. again, a few days after the New Year’s Eve visit. Ricky said he was planning another visit, too, this time with Kennedy. It never happened: Early in the morning on Jan. 4, Gregory called him with the news that their father had died.

The third blow came just four days later, when Ricky said he learned that his stepbrother and Barbara’s oldest son, Charles Love, also succumbed to COVID-19.

“We buried my father on a Monday and ... Charles “Buzzy” Love the same week, Friday,” Richard Jr. said.

Ricky said he couldn’t even attend his stepbrother’s funeral: Kennedy had been visiting his mother in South Carolina, where she lives, and he had to pick him up the day they buried Charles.

“It was just devastating,” he said of all the loss. “It just stopped everything. It just stopped everything.”

‘If you don’t think it’s real, come to our house’

How do you process losing so many loved ones, so quickly, with so little time to see them?

Gail said she initially wrestled with anger over what her family was going through. After Richard Sr. died, she said, it faded.

“I took on my dad’s spirit,” she said. “He never had any anger, even when we were young.”

That spirit also includes taking the high road, Gail said. Once, when she was young, she and her dad were driving somewhere together, she said. She saw some white people and called them a degrading name.

“He said, ‘Gail, don’t you ever let me hear that coming out of your mouth again,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘They call us names, Daddy.’ He said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’”

Gregory said he also struggled with anger alongside deep grief.

“I’m evolving, learning how to deal with it,” he said.

His Shih Tzu, Zak Raj, has helped. Before the pandemic, he said, he used to take Zak Raj to a local hospital as a therapy dog for patients. Now, he’s the one soaking up all that therapy. It makes him think of his father, too: Richard Sr. loved Zak Raj, and animals in general, Gregory said.

Richard Jr., who didn’t meet his father until he was 30, said he’s found comfort in knowing that his father, in particular, lived a long, full life, and in emulating Richard Sr.’s kindness, patience and love for others.

In the weeks since losing Barbara, Richard Sr. and Charles Love, Ricky said he’s felt more frustration than anger. He said he doesn’t get why many political conservatives — some of them his close friends — haven’t seemed to take the virus, or the safety measures to protect people from it, seriously.

“If you don’t think it’s real, come to our house and feel the pain that we have over three family members dying in ... 17 days,” he added, his voice rising. “If you don’t think it’s real, come see us.”

His Christian faith — which Richard Sr., Barbara and Charles Love also held — gives him the hope and promise of seeing his lost family members again, Ricky said. But that doesn’t erase the raw grief that still sweeps over him sometimes.

Recently, he said, for a split second, he saw a text message he thought was from his dad. It only took another split second for reality to return, and with it, the ache.

“I miss him, I miss him,” said Ricky, beginning to sob. “I just want to call him, you know?”

