WATCH NOW: The Russell family: ‘We have to get away from the smell’

When it comes, everyone in the house starts feeling congested and having trouble breathing, said Amanda Russell, who works as a server at a nearby restaurant.

She said she also gets “instant headaches,” while it doesn’t take long for her husband to start throwing up. Jonathan, the youngest household member, has suffered nosebleeds on the nights when the smell is strongest. Brown, who is pregnant, tends to get migraines, Amanda Russell said.

Josh is disabled, but the other four have all missed work or school due to feeling sick or having to get COVID-19 tests for their symptoms, she said. The tests always come back negative. Every time she or a family member goes to the doctor for help — which is often — they don’t come home with answers, she said, just medications to help with their symptoms.

When the family goes to hotels, the medications become unnecessary, she said. Their throats stop scratching, their eyes stop burning and the congestion, headaches and nausea evaporate.

“And then we’ll come back all better, and then a few weeks later, we realize that it’s getting really bad again,” she said. “Who wants to go 12 minutes away from the house to feel better?”

The Taylors: “I get a burst of adrenaline because I’m angry”