WATCH NOW: Tennessee High School students gain insight from disabled basketball star

“I know it’d probably mean the world if football would show up to one band concert and go ham for them,” Atlas said.

The football team should start a tradition, he said, of supporting the band by attending one concert per year in memory of late student Logan Smith, who died in February after a car crash in Knoxville.

Montgomery and his friends stuck around afterward to talk about the impact the speech had on them.

“Inspirational,” said senior Jaden Keller. “Find the positive in the situation.”

“Motivated me to do better,” said senior Luke Johnston.

The group, made up of primarily football players, said they’d even go to the upcoming school musical.

“It (empathy) is the cornerstone to every piece of my success being a leader, being happy, being successful, whatever it is. You all need to learn empathy. It’s a freaking superpower,” Atlas said. “Being able to put yourself into someone else’s shoes and feel how they feel, you have to be able to do that to become a leader.”

Following the presentation, Atlas presented a shirt in memory of Smith and Gabby Kennedy, who died in October in a murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather, police said.

“You guys have had it hard with COVID. You guys have had a couple of losses,” Atlas said. “This is what I needed to hear when I was your age.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.