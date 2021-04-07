WATCH NOW: Tennessee High School students gain insight from disabled basketball star

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Twenty-one days. That’s all it takes to create a habit, motivational speaker Kevin Atlas told Tennessee High School students Tuesday.
“If you compliment two people every day for 21 days, it’ll become like blinking,” he said. “You’ll be an orb of positivity in the negative world and, man, I’ll take that any day.”
Junior Levon Montgomery took that message to heart.
“Being nice to other people, making that a habit,” he said of the message. “Work on yourself and make that a habit as well.”
Atlas, who lost his left arm at birth, began to play basketball in middle school and went on to become the first disabled player in NCAA history to receive a full Division I athletic scholarship in the sport.
“I hope to change your whole perspective,” he said. “I want to make you guys great leaders. I want to make you sincerely happy. I was so miserable in high school. I want you guys to be like freaking happy to your bones. I want you guys to be even more successful than I.”
After failing to make his middle school’s basketball team, a coach from an off-season traveling basketball club in another town asked Atlas to try out for the team.
That coach, he said, taught him to make his greatest weakness — his arm — his greatest strength by changing his perspective.
“Just by accepting this arm, my life changed,” Atlas said. “You didn’t choose what you look like, what gender you are, what country you were born into. There’s things out of your control.”
Atlas, who stands almost 7 feet tall, told the students to embrace their “nub” — a reference to his left arm — whether it be a learning or physical disability.
“If you can’t accept yourself then who the hell in the world is going to accept you?” he asked. “Think about that.”
That message resonated with junior Ameris Bleckley, who describes herself as a “choir kid.”
“I think it helped you realize that you shouldn’t be judging people just because of how they look or the way they act,” she said.
Camera crews documented Atlas’s life for seven years and compiled the footage into a documentary entitled “Long Shot: The Kevin Laue Story,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.
During his speech Tuesday, Atlas picked Montgomery out of the crowd to ask how many times the school band attended the football team’s home games. Montgomery, who plays outside linebacker, replied that it comes to every game.
Atlas then prompted every football player in the stadium to stand up and remain standing if they had ever been to a band concert. Every player stood up and subsequently sat down.
“I know it’d probably mean the world if football would show up to one band concert and go ham for them,” Atlas said.
The football team should start a tradition, he said, of supporting the band by attending one concert per year in memory of late student Logan Smith, who died in February after a car crash in Knoxville.
Montgomery and his friends stuck around afterward to talk about the impact the speech had on them.
“Inspirational,” said senior Jaden Keller. “Find the positive in the situation.”
“Motivated me to do better,” said senior Luke Johnston.
The group, made up of primarily football players, said they’d even go to the upcoming school musical.
“It (empathy) is the cornerstone to every piece of my success being a leader, being happy, being successful, whatever it is. You all need to learn empathy. It’s a freaking superpower,” Atlas said. “Being able to put yourself into someone else’s shoes and feel how they feel, you have to be able to do that to become a leader.”
Following the presentation, Atlas presented a shirt in memory of Smith and Gabby Kennedy, who died in October in a murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather, police said.
“You guys have had it hard with COVID. You guys have had a couple of losses,” Atlas said. “This is what I needed to hear when I was your age.”
